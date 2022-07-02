HIGH POINT — Southern Maryland righthander Eddie Butler survived an early hiccup and the Blue Crabs defeated the Rockers 6-3 on Saturday at Truist Point, ending High Point’s winning streak at eight games.
Xander Wiel and Logan Morrison smashed back-to-back homers against Butler as the first two batters in the second, putting the Rockers up 2-0. Michael Martinez and Mike Gulino ripped singles later in the inning but Butler escaped further damage thanks to a double play. He then kept the Rockers from adding any more runs through the seventh while allowing three hits, left with a 6-3 lead and improved to 5-2.
Rockers starter Jonah Scolaro (2-2) got off to a stronger beginning, holding the Blue Crabs hitless through the fourth.
He lost the no-hitter and the shutout in the fifth. With one out, Joe DeLuca walked. Braxton Lee followed with a double to left. Wiel fumbled the ball before throwing it back to the infield, allowing DeLuca to score and Lee to go to third. Lee scored on a groundout, tyring the score.
Scolaro’s outing ended in the sixth when Jack Sundberg singled and scored on Michael Wielansky’s triple.
After a strikeout, Scolaro was replaced by Joe Johnson, who was ineffective. He uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Wielansky to score with the fourth run charged to Scolaro, then gave up two runs on two hits, an error, two walks and a fielder’s choice.
David Harris greeted Johnson with a single and Alex Crosby followed with a double to center. Harris scored and Crosby went to third when the throw to the plate sailed over the catcher’s head. Crosby scored on the fielder’s choice, putting the lead at 6-2.
Wiel homered for the fourth straight game and 17th time this season when he blasted a drive to left. It upped his team-leading RBI total to 54.
Morrison’s homer, his eight of the year, bounced off the concourse in center and ricocheted off the ticket booth at the centerfield gate. The blast extended Morrison’s on-base streak to 16 games.
The Rockers added one in the eighth when Morrison laced his seventh double of the year. Ben Aklinski, who reached on a single, scored easily from third. Wiel, who reached on a fielder’s choice, tried to score all the way from first but was thrown out at the plate.
High Point drops to 38-28 while Southern Maryland improved to 46-18. The teams end a three-game series today at 6:05 p.m.