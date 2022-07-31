WALDORF, Md. – Southern Maryland defeated the Rockers 5-1 on Sunday, ending High Point’s winning streak at three games.
Ben Aklinski was the bright spot for the Rockers at the plate. He had three hits, accounted for the Rockers only run with a solo homer in the sixth and laced a triple in the eighth.
The Rockers are now 46-43 overall and 7-16 in the second half of the Atlantic League season.
Neil Uskali (L, 3-3) started for the Rockers after being activated from the Injured List earlier in the day. It marked Uskali’s first appearance since June 17. Uskali went three innings and allowed four hits and three runs while walking three. Because Uskali was restricted to a smiley than normal pitch count and wouldn’t go the five innings to retain the designated hitter, Rockers manager Jamie Keefe opted not to use a DH. Uskali singled in his lone at-bat.
Southern Maryland took a 3-0 lead in the first when Alex Crosby hit a three-run homer, scoring Jared Walker who had walked, and Michael Wielansky who had singled. The Blue Crabs extended the lead to 4-0 in the fourth on a Matt Hibbert double and an RBI single from Michael Baca.
Mickey Jannis, a knuckleball-throwing righthander who made one start in the Major Leagues with the Baltimore Orioles in 2021, replaced Uskali and went three innings for the Rockers in his first appearance. He allowed just one run and three hits over three innings while striking out three.
High Point reliever Gabriel Castellanos allowed a run in the seventh when Alex Crosby hit an RBI single to score Braxton Lee who had reached on a fielder’s choice.
Southern Maryland’s Eddie Butler (W, 9-2) tossed 7.1 innings and struck out five while walking only one.
The Rockers will enjoy an off-day on Monday and then begin a three-game homestand with the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point