WALDORF, Md. — Daryl Thompson set the Atlantic League record for victories by a pitcher, Josh McAdams hit a grand slam and Southern Maryland slammed the Rockers 12-3 on Wednesday night at Regency Furniture Stadium.
Thompson held High Point to three runs and nine hits while striking out three and issuing no walks in winning for the 74th time in the ALPB and improving to 15-3 for the season. He held Michael Russell hitless in four at-bats, causing Russell’s league-leading batting average to drop from .371 to .366.
McAdams hit his grand slam as part of the Blue Crabs sending 11 to the plate and taking the lead by scoring five runs in the fourth. Stem (5-11) left after loading the bases in the fifth, setting the stage for Southern Maryland extending the lead to 7-1 with a two-run single.
Tucker Nathans hit a solo homer as part of a three-run seventh and Alex Crosby hit a solo homer in the eighth that capped the scoring.
With the win, Southern Maryland cut High Point’s lead to three games in the race for a possible wild-card playoff berth that would be created of Long Island win the North Division second half to go with its first-half crown. The Ducks remained a game behind York and a half-game behind the Blue Crabs as all three won.
High Point’s loss also enabled Charleston, which lost to York, to remain 3.5 games ahead in the South Division second half as the Dirty Birds magic number to clinch dropped to two.
Jay Gonzalez hit a RBI double that put the Rockers ahead 1-0 in the second, and Quicny Latimore smacked a two-run homer in the sixth. Gonzalez and Mike Gulino had two hits each.