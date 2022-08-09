WALDORF, Md. – Southern Maryland’s Braxton Lee hit three triples, drove in three runs and the Blue Crabs topped the Rockers 7-3 in the opening game of a three-game series at Regency Furniture Stadium on Tuesday.

Alex Merithew (W, 4-2) earned the win by holding the Rockers to just three hits over eight innings while striking out 11. High Point went scoreless after going up 3-2 when Tyler Ladendorf smacked a two-run home run in the second inning

