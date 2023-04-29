BudKivett_logo_BW1.gif

HIGH POINT — Forrest Blevins, who says he plays Oak Hollow’s golf course occasionally when his home course in Wilkes County is closed during the winter, saw information about the Bud Kivett Memorial Golf Tournament online and became interested.

Blevins was interested so much so that he played his first round at Blair Park recently to see if he would enjoy the course and participating in the 36-hole tourney that serves as the High Point city championship.

