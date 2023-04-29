HIGH POINT — Forrest Blevins, who says he plays Oak Hollow’s golf course occasionally when his home course in Wilkes County is closed during the winter, saw information about the Bud Kivett Memorial Golf Tournament online and became interested.
Blevins was interested so much so that he played his first round at Blair Park recently to see if he would enjoy the course and participating in the 36-hole tourney that serves as the High Point city championship.
Blevins decided that he would and sent in his entry. He returned for the first round Saturday and left as the leader of the championship division heading into Sunday’s final 18 holes at Oak Hollow.
Making six birdies and a bogey, Blevins shot 5-under-par 67 and a two-shot lead over Matthew Younts.
“I hit it really good off the tee,” Blevins said. “I missed a couple of putts that I could have. I hit my edges pretty good but the driver was working pretty good.”
Blevins birdied holes 1, 2, 7, 10, 14 and 15. The bogey came on 5 after missing the green with his second shot.
Justin Franklin, Rocky Manning and Andrew Gates are three strokes back at 70. Anthony Baker, last year’s winner who is going for a record-tying fourth Kivett crown, and 2021 winner Jeremy Ray are among a group of seven at 71.
In the senior division, which plays shorter holes distances, Richard Krapfel shot 2-under 70 and took a one shot lead over Brad Helms and Ron Brady. Marc Cox, the division’s defending champion, is another stroke back.
The field was flighted for Sunday’s final round which will go off with foursomes double teeing beginning at 8 a.m. weather permitting.