HIGH POINT — On a night when emotions could’ve taken over, High Point Central took care of business against rival TW Andrews.
The Bison scored at least once in every inning, held the Red Raiders at bay much of the game and rolled to a 15-5 victory in five innings Monday in nonconference baseball at Truist Point.
“It feels good,” Central coach Mac Liveakos said. “It always feels good. Especially under these circumstances — under these lights, on this field — it feels amazing. But we still have a lot of work to do.”
The game was held in memory of former Bison coach Andy Harper, who died in August, and highlighted his efforts to serve area youth through his Touch ‘Em All and Triad RBI organizations. Members of Harper’s family were in attendance.
“Every day we try to live through him,” senior Alex Cook said. “And the fact that we were able to do this in this setting is awesome. He’s going to be with us all through this season. And he was with us tonight.”
Cook pitched a solid game on the mound for the Bison, who have “Harp” on the sleeve of their jerseys and on the side of their hats this season. He struck out 10 while scattering five hits and no walks over four innings before giving way to Savion Harris for one inning.
At the plate, Isaiah Dean and Gilbert Amaro each had a hit and an RBI to lead Central (3-2), which scored the first seven runs of the game after sending 10 batters to the plate in a six-run first. Darrius Robbins also drove in two runs while Cook plated one on a sacrifice fly as the Bison drew 18 walks for the game.
West Palanca had two hits, including a double and two RBIs, to lead Andrews (3-3). Ja’shawn Harris tripled and drove in two runs, Leonardo Sosa-Cruz singled in a run and TJ Ratley doubled as the Red Raiders out-hit the Bison 6-3 for the game. Ratley took the loss on the mound in 2/3 of an inning.
Andrews had its moments — especially in scoring four in the third to pull within 7-4 and adding one in the fifth to inch within 12-5. Just too many pitches outside the strike zone proved costly for the Red Raiders, who were coming off a pair of wins against Thomasville and one against Lexington.
“We hit the ball better than we have the last few years against a pretty good pitcher,” Andrews coach Nat Norris said. “That’s a positive. But the weakness on our side is that you’ve got to daggone throw strikes. We probably walked 15 and they got 15 runs. So if you take away the walks and throw strikes, it’s a pretty good game.”
Norris knew Harper well through coaching and in helping his organizations. So, the opportunity to have his team play in honor of Harper meant much to him as well, he said.
“I loved that guy because he loved my son (Randy). All of this comes from my son. He always called and asked my son to help him do something. And my son always did it. So, to me, taking the time with my son and his organizations, that means a lot to me,” Norris said.
Both teams will return to conference play tonight. Andrews will host Walkertown in Mid-State 2A play, while Central will visit Eastern Guilford in Mid-State 3A action.
HP CENTRAL 15, TW ANDREWS 5 (5 INNS.)
TWA 004 01 — 5 6 2
HPC 613 23 — 15 3 1
WP — Cook (4IP, 10K, 0BB, 5H, 4R); LP — Ratley (2/3 IP, 2K, 4BB, 3H, 6R, 3WP)
Leading hitters — TWA: Palanca (2-3, 2B, RBI), Harris (1-3, 3B, 2RBI), Sosa-Cruz (1-3, RBI), Ratley (1-2, 2B); HPC: Dean (1-1 RBI), Amaro (1-2, RBI), Jal. Pitt (1-2), Cook (0-1, SF, RBI), Robbins (0-2, 2RBI)