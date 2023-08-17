HIGH POINT — High Point Central eventually broke through against rival T.W. Andrews.
The Bison, after a tight, back-and-forth first half, scored twice in the second half to beat the Red Raiders 2-0 in both teams’ nonconference boys soccer opener Thursday evening at Correll-Morris Field.
“First half, I think it was just the first game jitters,” Central coach Bruce Blackwell said. “It’s the first time we’ve been on a regulation field, so there were a few nerves and we tried to make adjustments.
“But second half, when we made those adjustments, the boys put it on. So, I’m proud of them. There are still things to work on, going into back-to-back games next week. But if we can play our game, keep it simple we’ll be all right.”
Faustin Nsabimana and Benjamin Nsabimana scored for the Bison (1-0), coming off a nine-win season and a third-place finish in the Mid-State 3A Conference last year.
Both teams were wide open in the first half, racing up and down the field for offensive looks. But the defenses broke up the chances and the teams remained scoreless into halftime.
Central took the lead in the 56th minute when Faustin Nsabimana controlled a ball upfield, stepped to the left and fired in a shot. It padded its lead in the 74th minute when Benjamin Nsabimana squeezed a shot into the lower left corner.
“We played good,” said Faustin Nsabimana, a junior forward. “We were able to get past the defense — in the first half, it was difficult. That first goal was really good. It was a good start for us.”
Andrews certainly had its chances, particularly during the first half. A break here or there and the result could’ve tipped its way, coach Aaron Lynch said. But it was a strong start to the season regardless.
“Like I told the guys, I’m very proud of what they did,” he said. “We really made a commitment this year to making sure we’re in great shape. Our communication was as good as it’s been. We kept our shape really well — we didn’t have guys drifting all over the place.
“That’s something we’ve really stressed, and our assistant coach (CJ Denning) has done a phenomenal job with them. Just really understanding not only what I’m supposed to do but also what the guy next to me is supposed to do.”
Steven Benitez made seven saves in goal for the Bison, who outshot the Red Raiders 14-10 for the match. Kaw Poe finished with four saves for Andrews. The Red Raiders will visit Northeast Guilford on Tuesday, while Central will host crosstown rival Southwest Guilford on Wednesday.