HIGH POINT — The ball bounced High Point Central’s way in a key moment, and the Bison capitalized.
Jayden Griffin made the go-ahead free throw with 14 seconds left following a frenetic sequence, and Central’s boys held on to beat West Brunswick 45-44 in the opening round of the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic on Monday at Southwest Guilford.
“It felt good to win, of course,” Bison coach Joel Battle said. “I told the kids before the game: We get the opportunity to play three games in three days, and there’s no reason why we can’t win all three. And it starts with this first one.
“The kids came out, they had a focus to them. West Brunswick played a solid game — they’re a tough team. Luckily we were able to get away with one.”
With the score tied after Central’s Tre Hill hit two free throws with 31.8 seconds left, the Trojans took a shot near the basket but appeared to have it blocked.
Hill dribbled upcourt but lost the ball in the offensive half. West Brunswick slid onto the loose ball but tossed it away amid a scramble. Griffin snagged the ball, drove to the basket and was fouled with 14.1 seconds left.
After missing the first free throw, he sank the second to give the Bison a one-point lead.
“I knew we were down, and I was just trying to win,” Griffin said. “So once I saw the ball in the air, I was like, ‘I’m just going to get it and drive. I’ve got to get a layup.’
“Once I missed that first one, I was kind of mad. And once I made the second one, I was like, ‘All right, we’re up one.’ … It’s a great confidence boost. We’ve been losing games we shouldn’t have. So, winning a game like this really helps.”
Central, with several fouls to give, fouled with 9.0 seconds left. After a few seconds of working their offense yielded nothing, the Trojans called timeout with 2.4 seconds left. And the Bison followed suit.
Central forced an inbound pass near halfcourt, and West Brunswick’s long shot at the buzzer was off the mark — sealing the victory for the Bison, who led by five at halftime but trailed by six early in the fourth.
“Basketball is a game of twists and turns,” Battle said. “We played a really good first half, and then we played a really bad third quarter. But I give props to the kids — they stayed focused, they stayed tough and played through it. And we were able to survive and win the game.”
Hill scored 21 points to lead Central (3-6), which will face High Point Christian in tonight’s semifinals at 7:30. Zak Price and Tavion Nwabueze each followed with six, while Alex Cook and Griffin each had five.
Kevon Daniels scored 16 points to lead the Trojans (5-4), who are coached by Aaron Taylor — a former Trinity standout who previously coached the Bison girls. But Taylor was not with the team due to an illness.
West Brunswick will face Southwest Guilford at noon in the consolation bracket.
HP CENTRAL BOYS 45, W. BRUNSWICK 44
WB 14 10 18 2 — 44
HPC 11 18 9 7 — 45
WEST BRUNSWICK
Kevon Daniels 16, Carson Pope 13, Cobb 9, McCall .3, Hankins 2, Lee 1
HIGH POINT CENTRAL
Tre Hill 21, Price 6, Nwabueze 6, Cook 5, Griffin 5, Innocent 2.