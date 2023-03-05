MORGANTON – A fast start helped propel Bishop McGuinness back into the state championship game.
The second-seeded Villains led by double digits in the first quarter, defended well the rest of the way and defeated 13th-seeded Robbinsville 41-30 in the NCHSAA 1A West girls basketball regional championship Saturday at Freedom.
“It feels great,” Bishop coach Brian Robinson said. “I can’t believe we’re going back again. We’ve done it several different ways. We’ve played really well and we’ve played like we did today – I felt like we played in the mud. …
“It reminded me of the Bessemer City game, where we jumped out really early really fast and then just kind of dropped a little. It was almost like a power surge – like in and out. But we hit some timely shots and I’m glad we won.”
The Villains (27-4), in the regional championship for the third time in four years, caught a spark right from the start – hitting seven of their first 13 shots to lead 21-6 late in the first quarter.
Bishop, although a bit rough offensively, maintained a solid-enough cushion the rest of the way to seal their 11th state championship appearance in the last 18 years – and its second in a row after winning last year.
“It’s amazing, because a lot of people don’t get to experience this,” junior forward Kiersten Varner said. “So, for this to be the second time we’ve experienced this, I’m so excited for it and I’m excited for our team.”
Varner finished with 16 points, including eight in the first quarter, to lead the Villains, who shot 39% for the game from the field while holding the Black Knights to 27%. Adelaide Jernigan added 12 points while Tate Chappell had seven.
Bishop raced out ahead to start – hitting shots from outside, getting to the basket and hitting mid-range jumpers. Tate Chappell’s four-point play with 2:25 left in the opening quarter capped the Villains’ early outburst.
“After the Cherokee game, with the crowd and everything and our experience at this level,” Varner said, “we were able to come in more comfortably and just play. It helped a lot, being able to have a strong start so you can just continue to build off that.”
Bishop cooled off significantly in the second, making just one shot, but still led 23-17 into halftime. It scored the first four points of the third to regain its double-digit lead and held Robbinsville at arm’s length the rest of the game.
The Black Knights (21-9), led by Desta Trammell with 16 points, struggled with 20 turnovers to the Villains’ 13 and couldn’t get closer than six in the first half and eight in the second half in a hard-fought, defensive battle.
And now Bishop will seek its 11th state title Saturday against Chatham Charter, the No. 3 seed from the East, in the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
“When things got tough, they didn’t blink,” Robinson said. “They’ve been through so much that I didn’t expect them to. I’m really proud of them – if this was the team from three years ago, we would’ve folded.
“But they remembered the lessons from last year – just keep playing. And by ‘keep playing’ we’re going to get to keep playing.”
BISHOP McGUINNESS GIRLS 41, ROBBINSVILLE 30
Desta Trammell 16, Carpenter 8, Wachacha 4, Welch 2
Kiersten Varner 16, Adelaide Jernigan 12, T. Chappell 7, Harriman 4, Stone 2