TRIAD – Bishop McGuinness’ Lindsey Bergelin was runner-up while Oak Grove’s Jessica Fuchs reached the semifinals to highlight the NCHSAA girls tennis individual state championships Friday and Saturday.
In the 1A at Cary Tennis Park, Bergelin, a sophomore, won her first-round match against East Columbus’ Ella Coleman 6-1, 6-1, and beat Mount Airy’s Kancie Tate 6-3, 6-3. She then fell 6-2, 6-3 against South Stanly’s Jacy Noble.
In the 3A championship at Burlington Tennis Center, Fuchs – a four-time regional champion – won her opening match against Enka’s Elizabeth Anderson in straight sets and edged North Brunswick’s Sabrina Achki 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (4).
She then lost 6-0, 6-3 against eventual champion Alexis Wolgemuth from Fred T. Foard, who defeated Carrboro’s Ella Stickler in the final.
Also reaching the championships were: Wheatmore’s Kara Comer, who lost in the 2A opening round 7-5, 6-1 against Hendersonville’s Olivia Pursley; Oak Grove’s Marlie Stephenson, who fell 6-0, 6-0 in the 3A first round against Wolgemuth; and Ledford’s Mila Riggsbee and Abby Dunbar, who lost by default in the 3A opening round.
CROSS-COUNTRY
TRIAD – Twenty-five runners from area schools will compete in Saturday’s NCHSAA cross-country state championships at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.
The championships will be split into the 1A/3A session in the morning and the 2A/4A session in the afternoon. The boys will race first – the 1A followed by the 3A in the morning, and the 2A followed by the 4A in the afternoon – and then the girls will race in the same order.
The awards presentations will be at the end of each session. Tickets can be purchased on the NCHSAA’s cross-country page, which has a link to the Go Fan ticket pages
Area qualifiers were:
3A – Ledford’s Isaac Reyna; Oak Grove’s Natalia Everhart, Chloe Koper and Cooper Long; Southern Guilford’s Nicholas Epps
2A – East Davidson’s Fatima Cepeda, Kaitlynn Gore, Shaylen McLean, Chloe Montgomery, Gabby Trimnal and Avery Tysinger; Wheatmore’s Zach Hazelwood
1A – Bishop McGuinness’ Monserat Garcia, Ava Goodman, Katelyn Hawley, Anna Hirose, Julia Sullivan, Sofia Wolff, Scott Craven, Arrington Culbertson, Noah Goodman, Alessandro Lopez-Morales, CJ Pacholke, Evan Sturgill and Tyler Sturgill.
DELILLE, NIEBAUER FINISH STRONG IN TYGA EVENT
GREENSBORO – Davis DeLille and EC Niebauer – who both play golf at High Point Central – posted strong finishes in the TYGA Bill Harvey Memorial Junior tournament Saturday and Sunday at Bryan Park.
DeLille fired a 67 to lead at the end of the first round but faltered coming down the stretch to a 72 for a 139 total and a sixth-place finish.
Niebauer, coming off a fourth-place finish in the NCHSAA 3A championship last week, shot 78-75–153 to tie for second place.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MILLS’ OT WINNER LIFTS UNCW TO CAA CROWN
WILMINGTON – Kara Mills scored the lone goal of the match to help lift UNC Wilmington past Towson 1-0 in Colonial Athletic Association women’s soccer Sunday in Wilmington.
Mills, a sophomore defender and former Ledford standout, scored three minutes into overtime to lift the Seahawks to 11-3-1 overall and 7-2 in the conference – clinching the CAA regular-season conference title.
UNCW – which also features former Wesleyan Christian standout Kayla Burroughs and former Southwest Guilford standout Kendall France – will face Northeastern on Thursday at Elon in conference tournament semifinals.
The winner will face the James Madison/Hofstra winner in the championship Sunday at 1 p.m. at Elon.
ROWAN SETS PROGRAM RECORD
CHARLOTTE – Sydney Rowan became Charlotte’s all-time attacks leader during Friday’s match against FIU in Miami.
Rowan, a senior outside hitter and former High Point Christian standout, had 47 swings in the match – totaling 4,723 for her career. She finished with 11 kills.
That comes on the heels of earning Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 25. She totaled 52 kills and hit .385 in a pair of wins against Marshall – a career-high 31, plus 19 digs, in the five-set opener and 21 kills, hitting. 488, with 12 digs. She had four or more kills in all eight sets.
HPU’S SOBACCHI EARNS CONFERENCE HONOR
HIGH POINT – High Point University’s Alessandro Sobacchi was selected as this week’s Big South Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday in its weekly awards.
Sobacchi was part of the Panthers’ defense that held Campbell scoreless for the first time in a Big South match this season and just the third time this fall. Sobacchi and the HPU backline permitted the Camels – the nation’s second-leading goal-scoring team – to just two shots on goal and 12 total.
Winthrop’s Bryant Jimenez-Pearce was the Offensive Player of the Week, while Radford’s Yoshiya Okawa was the Freshman of the Week.