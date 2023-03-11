RALEIGH – Bishop McGuinness caught a couple key sparks that quickly turned into a conflagration and another state championship.
The Villains used key runs early in the second and third quarters – playing tough defense and hitting shots in flurries – to push their lead past 25 and raced past Chatham Charter 73-43 in the NCHSAA 1A girls basketball state championship Saturday evening in Reynolds Coliseum.
Bishop captured its second state title in a row and 11th overall.
“We set the goal last year of trying to get back,” Villains coach Brian Robinson said. “As always, as you go through a season, you have your ups and downs, your bumps and everything going on.
“My job was to keep the guardrails up as much as possible. To their credit, they stayed focused on what we’re trying to accomplish. And I couldn’t be more proud. Their goal was to do this and they did it again.”
Adelaide Jernigan scored 21 points to lead Bishop (28-4), which outscored the Knights 41-17 over the middle two quarters. Jernigan, a sophomore guard, was selected the Kay Yow Most Valuable Player for her performance.
“I’m very honored and I’m very excited,” Jernigan said. “It’s such a big deal to go back-to-back. I have a goal sheet in my room, and it was to go back-to-back. Being able to cross that off is such a big deal, and I’m just so happy I can do it with some of my best friends.”
Kiersten Varner added 12 points and nine rebounds, while Isabella Ross scored 11 points – providing a big boost early. Tate Chappell followed with 12 points while Charley Chappell had eight points, six assists and four steals.
Charley Chappell was named the Villains’ Most Outstanding Player as she, Tate Chappell, Katie Deal, Grace Harriman and Ross closed out their stellar careers on the highest note.
“I feel like that’s every athlete’s goal,” Charley Chappell said. “Nobody wants to end on a heartbreaking loss. We really made it our focus – not only for ourselves to go out on a win, but for the whole team.”
Added Tate Chappell: “Our last game together – ever – you couldn’t ask for a better way to end it.”
Chatham Charter (26-6), which was led by Meah Brooks – its Most Outstanding Player – with 18 points and nine rebounds, started well in the first quarter. But Bishop scored the final seven points to lead by five.
The Villains then opened the second on a 10-2 run to lead by 13 midway through the quarter. They extended their advantage to 18 late before taking a 38-22 lead into halftime.
Bishop outscored the Knights 20-7 in the third – scoring on a string of five possessions in a row midway through the quarter – to lead by 29 going to the fourth. The Villains’ lead peaked at 34 in cruising to the win.
“We talked about the energy level,” Robinson said. “We knew coming out the energy level would be even. But the fact that many of these girls have been here before, we could just kind of control the energy level.
“Then once the second quarter started, we managed to stay even-keeled – even though they were playing very well. We made that run, and then the third quarter made an even bigger run and that put the game away.”
Bishop shot 45% for the game – including 50% in the second and 58% in the third – while Chatham Charter shot 32%. The Villains, who forced 18 turnovers while committing nine, finished with a 20-5 advantage in points off turnovers.
BISHOP McGUINNESS 73, CHATHAM CHARTER 43
Adelaide Jernigan 21, Kiersten Varner 12, Isabella Ross 11, Tate Chappell 10, C. Chappell 8, Deal 4, Thompson 3, Harriman 2, Stone 2
Meah Brooks 18, Tamaya Walden 11, Jones 5, Loflin 4, Clark 2, Wilson 2, Meza 1