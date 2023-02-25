KERNERSVILLE — Repeatedly put on the free throw line in the last 90 seconds of a third round NCHSAA state 1A playoff game Saturday, Bishop McGuinness senior guard Charley Chappell momentarily flashed back to a game in middle school.
“We played the Shamrock Tournament in Charlotte when I was in seventh grade and I had to go four of four to win that game,” Chappell said. “I was having flashbacks, which was interesting. But I shot a lot of them last night because it’s the playoffs and you have close games and free throws matter. You have to calm your mind, just calm your mind.
Chappell, who also hit a key 3-pointer earlier in the fourth quarter and finished with 14 points, calmed her mind so well that she did far better than making four of four. She hit 9 of 10, the last four expanding the lead of the second-seeded Villains from three to seven as they held off seventh-seeded Bessemer City 62-55 in the Krispy Kreme Athletic Center.
“When it comes to making plays at the end of the game, we want the ball in her hands a lot of the time because she keeps everything composed,” Bishop coach Brian Robinson said.
Bishop (25-4) will host third-seeded Cherokee on Tuesday. Bessemer City finishes the season 21-7.
“We needed a game like this in the playoffs,” Bishop coach Brian Robinson said. “The first two games are not reflective of what the playoffs are, winning by 40-some points (actually 49 and 40). We’ve been through enough battle tested games to know this is what the playoffs are about. The fact that the girls took (Bessemer’s) best shot, got some adversity put on them and came through with a win, I’m really happy about that.”
Chappell’s key 3 put the Villains up two possessions after the Yellow Jackets, who trailed by 17 with just under six minutes left in the second, pulled within two on a bucket with just five minutes left in the game.
“That was big,” Robinson said. “That gave us a little breathing room, made it a two possession game. You could see you exhale a little bit. That was a huge shot of her.”
A close ending didn’t appear to be in the offing when the Villains rode the hot shooting of Adelaide Jernigan and their defense in dominating the first 10 minutes.
Jernigan, who scored a team high with 28, had 18 when her 3 put the Villains up 29-12. Bishop started missing open shots, allowing Bessemer City to close to 31-25 before Jernigan hit a shot from about 30 feet at the halftime buzzer.
“We started leaving shots short,” Robinson said. “We got fatigued there. I think we got out energized there.”
The Yellow Jackets then scored the first seven points of the third quarter, increasing the run to 20-5 and pulling within 2 at 34-32. They got that close twice more, the last at 46-44 on a runner by Janiya Adams, who scored a game-high 29.
“It got tight because it’s the playoffs,” Jernigan said. “They don’t want to lose, we don’t want to lose. Each possession is important. We made some mistakes but we got it back in the end.”
Bishop found an answer each time as they found scoring from players other than Jernigan, who battled a box-in-one defense at times and was held to five points in the second half.
“They did it more in the first half than in the second,” Jernigan said. “We worked against it in practice, and it all worked out in the end.”
Jamison Graves scored 23 points and fourth-seeded Bishop McGuinness defeated fifth-seeded Thomasville 65-50 in a double-overtime thriller that followed the girls game.
Nicholas Graves added 12 off the bench, all on for 3s, and Andrew Schrage had 11 as the Villains (24-5) advanced to play at No. 1 West seed Mountain Heritage on Tuesday.
Bishop led 27-18 at halftime. Thomasville held a 29-20 advantage in the second half, forcing a 47-47 tie at the end of regulation. Each team scored eight in the first extra period.
Jonathan Gladden II led the Bulldogs (24-5) with 25 points, and Janhri Luckey added 16.