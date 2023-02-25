KERNERSVILLE — Repeatedly put on the free throw line in the last 90 seconds of a third round NCHSAA state 1A playoff game Saturday, Bishop McGuinness senior guard Charley Chappell momentarily flashed back to a game in middle school.

“We played the Shamrock Tournament in Charlotte when I was in seventh grade and I had to go four of four to win that game,” Chappell said. “I was having flashbacks, which was interesting. But I shot a lot of them last night because it’s the playoffs and you have close games and free throws matter. You have to calm your mind, just calm your mind.

