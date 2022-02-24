KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness knew its second-round matchup could be difficult. But it was the kind of game it has been preparing for all season.
The fifth-seeded Villains built a big lead early, fended off their opponents’ challenges midway through and rolled to a 65-49 win over 12th-seeded Rosman on Thursday at Bishop in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A West girls basketball playoffs.
“I think we grew up a lot tonight,” Bishop coach Brian Robinson said. “You wonder sometimes if they’re doubting themselves a little bit — you could tell they were a little antsy before the game. So, I think it confirmed to them that they can do this.”
Tate Chappell scored 20 points — including 13 in the first quarter — to lead the Villains (22-6), the undefeated Northwest Piedmont Conference champions. Adelaide Jernigan added 18 points, followed by Charley Chappell with 12 points and Kiersten Varner with 10 points.
“It feels so good to see our hard work pay off playing such a good team,” Charley Chappell said.
“Being new here, I understand how big the playoffs are,” Jernigan said. “Each win is so important. It’s just so exciting and I’m glad we got the W.”
Bishop, which shot 63% and scored on 12 of 17 possessions in the opening quarter, went on a 15-3 run over the final three minutes of the first to lead by 14. It scored on six straight trips up the court — hitting three 3-pointers in four possessions — while getting stops four of five times on defense.
That was enough to take control against the Tigers (21-5) — who came in ranked No. 3 in the 1A West and No. 62 in the state overall, while the Villains were No. 9 in the 1A West and outside the top 100 in the state overall due largely to their easier conference slate.
Rosman, which finished second in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference up in the mountains, cut its 15-point deficit in the second to eight twice midway through the quarter. But Bishop — which shot 50% for the game, bettering the Tigers’ 42% — continued to answer and led 44-31 into halftime.
It was the type of response the Villains were looking for — building on what they learned from challenging losses against state powerhouses like East Forsyth, North Raleigh Christian, Winston-Salem Christian and Myers Park during the regular season.
“It’s the best feeling — we’ve worked so hard,” Tate Chappell said of the team’s performance. “We got up early this morning and came out together when we didn’t have to. It’s just a good feeling to earn it.”
Bishop led by 17 in the third and pushed its advantage to 22 in the fourth, during which a number of reserves played the final minutes. Rosman, which was led by Alissa Cheek with 31 points, got as close as 12 in the second half.
The Villains next play Saturday at fourth-seeded North Rowan.
“When we’ve gotten beat the last couple years in the playoffs, we’ve had bad starts,” Robinson said. “We understood that, not that it’s mandatory to start well, but it helps obviously.
“Tate, Charlie and Katie (Deal) have been through this for three years with us. And they have been through those heartbreaks. They understand every possession is important, every play is important.
“I thought their leadership was very important — especially since we have no seniors.”
BISHOP McGUINNESS GIRLS 65, ROSMAN 49
ROSMAN 12 19 10 8 — 49
BISHOP 26 18 9 12 — 65
ROSMAN
Alissa Cheek 31, Anslie Harrison 12, Chapman 2, Powell 2, Moretz 2
BISHOP McGUINNESS
Tate Chappell 20, Adelaide Jernigan 18, Charley Chappell 12, Kiersten Varner 10, Ross 3, Deal 2