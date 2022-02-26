SPENCER — Adelaide Jernigan set school single-game records of 33 points and eight 3-pointers as fifth-seeded Bishop McGuinness defeated fourth-seeded North Rowan 66-47 in the third round of the NCHSAA 1A girls basketball playoffs Saturday at North Rowan.
The Villains improve to 23-6 and advance to a regional semifinal for the 16th time in school history.They will play either at No. 1 seed Murphy or play host to No. 8 seed Albemarle on Tuesday.
Leading by seven at the end of the first quarter and six at halftime, Bishop then dominated the second half, outscoring North Rowan 29-16.
Jernigan made four 3-pointers in each half. Kiersten Varner added 13 points and combined with Grace Harriman for 16 rebounds. Charley Chappell and Tate Chappell combined for 15 assists.
North Rowan, which was second overall and the top 1A team in the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference, ends the season 20-9.
THOMASVILLE BOYS, S. STOKESWALNUT COVE — Thomasville outlasted South Stokes 47-43 in the third round of the NCHSAA boys 1A basketball playoffs at south Stokes on Saturday.
The No 4 seed Bulldogs improve to 21-5 and will either play at top-seeded Haysville or host No. 9 seed Carolina International in the regional semifinals on Tuesday.