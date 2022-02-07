GREENSBORO — Bishop McGuinness’ girls and boys finished in the top three of the team scores during the NCHSAA 1A/2A Central swimming regionals Saturday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Union Academy won the girls team total with 283 points, followed by Elkin and Gray Stone Day with 196 each. Bishop was fourth with 193, Wheatmore was 17th with 40, and East Davidson was 19th with 31.
Elkin won the boys team total with 233 points, trailed by Bishop with 222 and Mount Airy with 177. Wheatmore was 11th with 79, and East Davidson was 23rd with 15.
Posting top-five finishes for Bishop were: Hayden Connor (fifth — boys 200 free, 2:05.40), Ashlyn Showers (fourth — girls 50 free, 27.47), Michael Herzberger (fourth — boys 50, 22.77; second — boys 100 free, 50.78) and Timothy Gaylord (third — boys 100 fly, 54.80; second — boys 100 back, 55.39), as well as the girls 200 medley (fourth — 2:06.61), boys 200 medley (fifth — 1:59.65), girls 200 free (fifth — 1:52.24), boys 200 free (second — 1:35.95), girls 400 free (third — 4.09.16), boys 400 free (second — 3:35.61) relays.
Sydney Hall (fifth — girls 200 free, 2:13.17; seventh — girls 100 fly, 1:08.83), Spencer Hall (third — boys 50 free, 22.36; second — boys 100 fly, 53.84) and the boys 400 free relay (eighth — 4:04.99) were in the top 10 for Wheatmore. Callie Curran (ninth — girls 100 fly, 1:13.08) finished in the top 10 for East.
3A CENTRAL REGIONAL
GREENSBORO — Oak Grove’s boys finished third while Ledford’s girls tied for fifth to highlight the NCHSAA 3A Central swimming regional Saturday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Carrboro won the girls team total with 460 points, followed by Northwood with 337 and Orange with 160. Ledford tied for fifth with Durham School of the Arts with 130 points, while Oak Grove was 10th with 96 and High Point Central was 13th with 74.
Carrboro also won the boys team total with 387 points, ahead of Orange with 301 and Oak Grove with 208. Ledford was 11th with 78.5, and Central was 15th with 31.
Posting top-five finishes for Oak Grove were: Joshua Vogl (third — boys 200 free, 1:59.78; fourth — boys 100 breaststroke, 1:11.86), Cassidy Grubb (fourth — girls 50 free, 25.37; fifth — girls 100 free, 56.95), Hayden Lee (third — boys 50 free, 23.84; third — boys 100 breaststroke, 1:09.35), Jay Sams (fourth — boys 50 free, 23.91), plus the boys 200 free (1:38.22), girls 400 free (4:26.22) and boys 400 free (fifth — 3:45.40) relays.
Finishing in the top 10 for Ledford were: Jenna Koh (first — girls 10 breaststroke, 1:08.39; fifth — girls 50 free, 25.45), Brea White (ninth — girls 50 free, 27.00; ninth — girls 100 fly, 1:09.16) and Chase Sheffield (eighth — boys 100 back, 1:04.92), plus the girls 200 medley (sixth — 2:06.45), boys 200 medley (ninth — 2:03.91), girls 200 free (sixth — 1:53.27), boys 200 free (eighth — 1:46.80) and girls 400 free (seventh — 4:56.24) relays.
Eva Doyle (fifth — girls 200 free, 2:12.85; 10th — girls 50 free, 27.06), Lauren Rhodes (eighth — 200 free, 2:22.66), Rowan Cridlebaugh (third — boys 200 IM, 2:05.67; fourth — boys 100 fly, 58.12) and the girls 200 medley (10th — 2:12.27), girls 200 free (eighth — 1:54.98) relays were in the top 10 for Central.
4A CENTRAL REGIONAL
GREENSBORO — Ragsdale’s Bayleigh Cranford won the girls 1-meter diving with a score of 442.40 to highlight the NCHSAA 4A Central swimming regional Thursday and Friday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Green Hope won the girls team total with 324, ahead of Apex with 236 and RJ Reynolds with 222. Ragsdale was 19th with 29, and Southwest Guilford was 22nd with six points.
Green Hope also won the boys team total with 256 points, topping Apex Friendship with 237 and West Forsyth with 213. Southwest was 18th with 49, and Ragsdale was 22nd with 33.
In addition to Cranford, Ragsdale’s Robert Tars (third — boys 50 free, 21.22; second — boys 100 back, 50.08) and Aubrie Kay (ninth — girls 1m diving, 274.35) posted top-10 finishes. Jonathan Edwards (seventh — boys 200 free, 1:44.44) and the boys 200 free relay (10th — 1:30.47) posted top-10 finishes for Southwest.
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP INFO
The NCHSAA state swimming championships will be this weekend at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.
The 4A swimming championship will be Thursday, 3A will be Friday and 1A/2A will be Saturday. Preliminaries begin each day at 9 a.m., and the finals begin at 4:45 p.m.
The 4A diving championships will be at the Pullen Aquatic Center in Raleigh. 4A will be Wednesday, 3A will be Thursday and 1A/2A will be Friday. Warm-ups will begin at noon each day.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL HPU’S AUSTIN EARNS WEEKLY AWARD
HIGH POINT — High Point University’s Zack Austin was named the men’s freshman of the week in the Big South Conference’s weekly basketball honors announced Monday.
Austin averaged 16.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 1.5 blocks in two games for the Panthers. After notching six points, eight rebounds, two blocks and three steals in falling to Gardner-Webb on Wednesday, Austin scored a career-high 26 points plus 11 rebounds, three steals and two assists in HPU’s overtime victory over UNC Asheville on Saturday. It was his first career 20-point, 10-rebound game and Big South-leading sixth double-double of the season.
Winthrop’s DJ Burns Jr. was named the player of the week.
For the women, Gardner-Webb’s Lauren Bevis shared the player of the week award with North Carolina A&T’s Chanin Scott. Bevis, who is from High Point, helped Gardner-Webb go 2-0 last week with 25.0 points and 2.0 assists — shooting 59.1% from the floor, 58.3% from 3-point range and 89.5% from the foul line. She had 21 points and four 3s against Hampton on Tuesday and added 29 points on 12-of-13 shooting from the free-throw line against UNC Asheville.
DDCC, WAKE TECH
THOMASVILLE — Davidson-Davie County Community College defeated Wake Tech Community College 93-66 in men’s basketball Saturday in Brinkley Gymnasium.
LJ Rogers had 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to lead the Storm (22-2 overall, 16-1 conference), who led 47-30 at halftime. Tim Boulware also had 18 points, while Aaron Ross added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Jaris Tillman chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds and Javeon Jones had 10 points and four assists as DDCC shot 50% from the field for the game, making nine 3-pointers, and held Wake Tech to 36% shooting.