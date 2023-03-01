Bishop McGuinness logo.jpg

BURNSVILLE — Fourth-seeded Bishop McGuinness knocked off top-seeded Mountain Heritage 58-54 on Tuesday at Mountain Heritage in the NCHSAA 1A West boys basketball regional semifinals.

The Villains will face third-seeded Eastern Randolph on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Freedom High in Morganton. The girls game will follow at 3 as Bishop will take on Robbinsville.

