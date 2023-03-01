BURNSVILLE — Fourth-seeded Bishop McGuinness knocked off top-seeded Mountain Heritage 58-54 on Tuesday at Mountain Heritage in the NCHSAA 1A West boys basketball regional semifinals.
The Villains will face third-seeded Eastern Randolph on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Freedom High in Morganton. The girls game will follow at 3 as Bishop will take on Robbinsville.
John Campbell scored 16 points to lead Bishop (25-5), back in the regional championship for the first time since winning the state title in 2019. Miller Aho added 13 points while Jamison Graves followed with 12 points.
The Villains jumped ahead 15-3 in the first quarter, led 23-15 at halftime and held off the Cougars (26-2), who were led by Max Smoker with 18 points, and their furious second-half rally.