FARMVILLE, Va. — High Point broke away in the third quarter and defeated Longwood 73-56 in Big South women’s basketball on Saturday in Willett Hall.
The Panthers improved to 12-12 and 10-4 in the conference, opening a two-game lead over Campbell in the battle for second place with four games left in the regular season.
Nakyah Terrell led the Panthers with 17 points. Jenson Edwards notched a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Skyler Curran also netted 15 points and Claire Waytt had 10,
The Panthers limited the Lancers to 36.8 percent shooting and just 1 basket in 13 attempts (7.7 percent) from 3-point range. HPU was 8 of 24 from 3 and forced Longwood into 18 turnovers.
After Longwood scored the first bucket of the third quarter, HPU scored the next 15 points while holding the Lancers scoreless on 10 straight possessions with forging a 46-33 lead. HPU led by as many as 20 at 71-51 with just over a minute left in the regulation.
The Panthers return to action Wednesday when they host Presbyterian at Qubein Arena.