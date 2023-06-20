CHARLOTTE – The heads of the schools in the Big South Conference want a single site for the league’s men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in March after all.
The tournaments were left without a home when operators of Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte decided not to serve as host for the third straight year. At its spring meetings last month, the conference CEO Council decided to either find a replacement neutral site by June 13 or hold separate tournaments with the top seed as host.
But on Wednesday, the conference announced the CEO Council voted on June 16 to have a single site and have the league’s schools submit bids.
Requests for proposals will be sent to schools next week. Bids will be accepted through Aug. 4 and the league anticipates a site will be chosen by Sept. 1. The tournament is tentatively scheduled March 6-10.
High Point University athletics director Dan Hauser said HPU would love to host and will submit a bid if it can meet the criteria set forth in the bid request.
“Our membership spent a considerable amount of time focusing on this pertinent matter,” Big South commissioner Sherika A. Montgomery said. “We were able to glean feedback from constituency groups including our student-athletes, coaches and administrators. In doing so, it became clear a predetermined location would be optimal in providing a supreme and holistic championship experience for men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes.”
The conference said it will continue to pursue a neutral site for tournaments beginning in 2025.
HORN HONORED: High Point pole vaulter Sydney Horn is the Big South’s Women’s Track Athlete of the Year for the third year in a row, the conference announced on Tuesday.
The award was voted on by the Big South head track & field coaches as part of their annual June meeting, and encompassed both the indoor track & field and outdoor track & field seasons.
Horn captured first-team All-America honors in the outdoor pole vault for the third time, as she was fifth overall with a clearance of 4.30m at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships — recording the program’s highest finish by an individual. She tied for first at the NCAA Preliminaries with a height of 4.22m, and was the Big South’s pole vault champion with a clearance of 4.26m. Horn posted an outdoor season-high 4.41m at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier in early May, and also had a clearance of 4.32m at the Vertklasse Meet.
Horn capped her indoor season with Second-Team All-America distinction with her clearance of 4.20m at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships. She won the conference indoor title with a Big South-record height of 4.50m, which ranks third nationally. Horn won the pole vault in three other meets, and cleared 4.45m at the Virginia Tech Invitational in January. Now a six-time All-American in the pole vault (five First-Team honors, one Second-Team), Horn is just the second individual to be voted Big South Women’s Field Athlete of the Year three times, joining Winthrop’s Marthaline Cooper (2015-17).
FUN FACT: HPU women’s lacrosse coach Lyndsey Boswell is the sister of Richard Boswell, who was named Tuesday as crew chief for the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Fords driven by Chase Briscoe in the NASCAR Cup Series.