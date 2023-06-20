CHARLOTTE – The heads of the schools in the Big South Conference want a single site for the league’s men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in March after all.

The tournaments were left without a home when operators of Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte decided not to serve as host for the third straight year. At its spring meetings last month, the conference CEO Council decided to either find a replacement neutral site by June 13 or hold separate tournaments with the top seed as host.