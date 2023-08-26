FREDERICK, Md. – The High Point Rockers used a 14-hit attack that included a six-run fifth inning in subduing the Spire City Ghost Hounds 10-6 on Friday night at Nymeo Field.
Mickey Jannis earned the victory to improve to 11-4 on the season, tying the club record for the most wins in a season set by Tommy Lawrence, who went 11-4 in 2021.
The Rockers improved to 67-35 for the full season and 26-13 in the second half. The Rockers have a half-game lead over Gastonia (26-14) in the race for the South Division second half pennant.
High Point lit up the scoreboard first as Shed Long Jr. led off the game with a walk and moved to second on a balk. D.J. Burt then singled to right, sending Long to third and paving the way for Ben Aklinski to drive in Long with a sacrifice fly.
With the hit, Burt reached base for the 57th consecutive game, which is believed to be the league record. York’s Carlos Franco had a 50-game streak last year.
Steven Brault hit a three-run homer and put Spire City in from in the second.
High Point cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fourth when Ryan Grotjohn scored on a double-play ball. In the bottom of the fourth, Abreu hit a solo homer to extend Spire City’s lead to 4-2.
The Rockers sent 10 men to the plate in the fifth and scored six times to surge ahead 8-4. Long hit a two-run homer, Grotjohn and Parreira laced an RBI single each and Michael Martinez belted a two-run single.
High Point stretched the lead to 10-4 when Zander Wiel hit a home run with Ben Aklinski aboard. It was Wiels’s 25th homer of the year.
Jannis finished the night going 5.1 innings, allowing five hits and four runs with three walks and four strikeouts. Spire City starter Dustin Beggs (L, 3-10) was saddled with the loss, allowing 11 hits and eight runs over five innings though four of the runs were unearned.
Bryce Hensley came on in the seventh and allowed a double to Brault. Craig Dedelow singled up the middle but Burt overran the ball for an error, allowing Brault to score. Dedelow moved to third on a ground out and scored on another ground out to pull the Ghost Hounds to within 10-6. Jameson McGrane shut out the Ghost Hounds in the eighth and Ryan Dull retired the side in order in the ninth to preserve the win.