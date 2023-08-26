Rockers logo (1).jpg

FREDERICK, Md. – The High Point Rockers used a 14-hit attack that included a six-run fifth inning in subduing the Spire City Ghost Hounds 10-6 on Friday night at Nymeo Field.

Mickey Jannis earned the victory to improve to 11-4 on the season, tying the club record for the most wins in a season set by Tommy Lawrence, who went 11-4 in 2021.