FREDERICK, Md. – The High Point Rockers exploded for a franchise record 14 runs in the ninth inning en route to a 22-2 win over the Spire City Ghost Hounds on Saturday night at Nymeo Field.

The Rockers held a comfortable 8-2 lead before the 14 run-scoring fest in which every player in the lineup scored at least once in the ninth with five players scoring twice. Ben Aklinski had five RBIs in the inning, on a run-scoring single his first time through and on a grand slam on his second at-bat of the inning. Dai-Kang Yang, Brian Parreira, and D.J. Burt each had a double as High Point set a club record with nine hits in the ninth.