FREDERICK, Md. – The High Point Rockers exploded for a franchise record 14 runs in the ninth inning en route to a 22-2 win over the Spire City Ghost Hounds on Saturday night at Nymeo Field.
The Rockers held a comfortable 8-2 lead before the 14 run-scoring fest in which every player in the lineup scored at least once in the ninth with five players scoring twice. Ben Aklinski had five RBIs in the inning, on a run-scoring single his first time through and on a grand slam on his second at-bat of the inning. Dai-Kang Yang, Brian Parreira, and D.J. Burt each had a double as High Point set a club record with nine hits in the ninth.
The runs came on: a Michael Martinez RBI single, DJ Burt’s double, Aklinski’s two run single, Zander Wiel being hit by pitch, Yang’s fielder’s choice, Brian Parreira’s two run double, a Martinez single, a Burt single, and finally Aklinski’s grand slam. In total, 17 Rockers came to the plate in the frame, with Ghost Hounds’ position player Scott Kelly recording the final two outs on a flyout and groundout.
The 22 runs scored, 21 hits, 22 RBI and 37 total bases were season highs for the Rockers, who hit .429 as a team (21-for-49), tying for their second-highest average of the season. The 22 runs is the second most in a game in franchise history while the 21 hits tied for second-most.
The Rockers had two other multiple big innings, scoring four runs in the fifth and three in the eighth.
Spire City had taken a 1-0 lead in the first when Jose Marmolejos hit his 18th homer of the year off High Point starter Justin Nicolino (W, 4-0). Quincy Latimore tied the game in the third with the first of his two home runs. Wiel hit a three-run homer and Beau Taylor smacked an RBI single in the fifth.
Latimore’s homer, with D.J. Burt and Shed Long, Jr. aboard, gave High Point a n 8-2 lead after eight innings.
Spire City starter Zac Rosscup took the loss, going five innings and allowing seven hits and four walks on six strikeouts while allowing High Point’s first five runs.