CHARLOTTE — High Point resident Lauren Bevis of Gardner-Webb was selected Big South Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for games played Nov. 22-28, and High Point University’s Nakyah Terrell was named freshman of the week, the conference announced Monday.
Bevis averaged 24.0 points, shot 52.0% from the field (13-of-25), 63.2% from 3-point range (12-of-19) and 90.9% from the free throw line (10-of-11) in leading Gardner-Webb to wins over East Tennessee State and UNC Greensboro. She opened with a career-high 32 points and went 9-of-15 from beyond the arc against ETSU last Friday. Bevis then added 16 points in the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ 2-point win over UNCG on Sunday.
Terrell recorded her first career double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds last Wednesday against Wake Forest. She established career-highs in both categories, was the game’s high scorer and tied as game’s top rebounder. Terrell was 9-of-19 from the field, which included three three-pointers, and added an assist and a steal.
DCCC BASKETBALL
DENMARK, S.C. — Davidson-Davie Community College defeated host Denmark Tech Community College 66-49 on Saturday.
Javeon Jones scored 17 points and snared eight rebounds to lead the Storm, who rolled to a 35-18 at halftime. Jaden Scriven added 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
DCCC (6-2. 4-1) plays at Catawba Valley Community College on Wednesday.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
GLENN, GREENFIELD
WINSTON-SALEM — Greenfield defeated Glenn 65-42 in boys basketball Saturday at R.J. Reynolds High School.
Greenfield raced out to a 20-11 in the first quarter and led 25-19 at the half. The Bobcat