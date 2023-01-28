HIGH POINT – High Point native Lauren Bevis scored a career-high 35 points, helping Gardner-Webb roll past High Point University 86-68 in a meeting of the top two teams in Big South women’s basketball standings entering the contest Saturday in Qubein Arena.

Bevis, who was homeschooled as a high school student, hit 14 of 15 field goal attempts, including 7 of 7 from 3- point range as the Runnin' Bulldogs regained the lead for good during a 10-0 run early in the third quarter, led by eight at the of that period then hit of 11 of 13 shots in the fourth quarter.

