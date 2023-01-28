HIGH POINT – High Point native Lauren Bevis scored a career-high 35 points, helping Gardner-Webb roll past High Point University 86-68 in a meeting of the top two teams in Big South women’s basketball standings entering the contest Saturday in Qubein Arena.
Bevis, who was homeschooled as a high school student, hit 14 of 15 field goal attempts, including 7 of 7 from 3- point range as the Runnin' Bulldogs regained the lead for good during a 10-0 run early in the third quarter, led by eight at the of that period then hit of 11 of 13 shots in the fourth quarter.
“We let her get going early and she made some tough shots down the stretch,” High Point head coach Chelsea Banbury said. “We had too many game-plan breakdowns and we have to fix them.”
Bevis, who also collected seven rebounds, hit her first seven shots before launching her only miss on a floater with 8:45 left in the third quarter. She topped her previous best of 33 points by hitting her final basket, her fifth 3 of the fourth quarter, with 2:39 left in the game, which also gave Gardner-Webb its biggest lead at 84-62.
Saturday’s performance raised Bevis’s scoring average for her three most recent games to 26.7 points per game.
“She started attacking the basket early and then we started giving up 3s,” Banbury said. “She’s a good scorer, she’s their third-leading scorer. We game-planned for her. She’s good. We knew what she was capable of and she went off.”
Alasia Smith added 20 points and Jhessyka Williams 15 for Gardner-Webb, which shot 53.2 percent in its 10 straight, all in the conference as it improved to 18-4, 10-0 as it opened a three-game lead over HPU and Campbell.
Skyler Curran led the Panthers (9-11. 7-3) with 17 points and six rebounds. Jordan Edwards added 14 and Claire Wyatt 13.
The Panthers led for just 3:52, all but a few seconds of it in the first half. HPU scored the last seven points of the second quarter to trail 34-33 at the half. HPU then took its final lead when Jenson Edwards drove for a layup and added a free throw just 11 seconds into the third quarter.
Gardner-Webb then regained the lead when Bevis hit a 3 that began a 10-0 run and included Bevis following her miss with a jumper from the middle of the lane. The Runnin’ Bulldogs kept the Panthers from closing in the fourth quarter by hitting their first 10 shots of the period.
HPU hit 26 of 58 shots for the game including 8 of 17 in the fourth quarter. The Panthers hit just 4 of 22 shots from behind the arc.
“We settled a little too much from the 3-point line,” Banbury said. “I wanted us to attack more. I also wanted us to run more offense. We were setting too many ball screens and they were able to clog things up. I wanted off-ball screening actions to open things up. We didn’t execute well offensively.”
The game was interrupted for nearly 20 minutes as referees reviewed video of scuffling between the teams that followed Lalmani Simmons of HPU fouling Smith and Smith hitting the floor with 1:56 left in the game.
Simmons was ejected, she and Williams were given misconduct technicals, and Jordan Edwards, Bevins and Runnin’ Bulldog L’Ma Littlejohn were assessed intentional fouls.
HPU returns to action against UNC Asheville on Wednesday in the Qubein Center.