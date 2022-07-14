LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster ran up a big lead early and blasted the Rockers 11-2 Thursday at Clipper Magazine Stadium.
Lancaster was up 10 runs when High Point avoided a shutout as Michael Martinez scored on Tyler Ladendorf’s groundout in the seventh. Martinez lifted a sacrifice fly that scored Xander Wiel in the eighth.
The loss was the Rockers’ eighth in a row as they dropped to 39-35 and 0-8 in the Atlantic League second half.
The Barnstormers scored once on a groundout in the first, on a RBI double in the third and on a RBI double and a RBI single in the fourth. All those runs were charged to Rockers starter Nick Evangelista, who took the loss on the mound and was replaced in the fourth.
Lancaster tacked on six in the sixth. After one run crossed on a wild pitch, Trayvon Robinson belted a grand slam and Anderson Feliz added a solo homer.
The Rockters return to Truist Point for a three-game series against Southern Maryland that begins tonight.