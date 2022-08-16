CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Ronaldi Baldwin made a good first impression in his first game with the Rockers on Tuesday.

Baldwin belted a three-run homer that capped a seven-run third inning and High Point defeated the Charleston Dirty Bird at Appalachian Power Park. The Rockers, who posted a third straight victory, improved to 15-22 in the second half and 54-49 on the season.

