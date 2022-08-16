CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Ronaldi Baldwin made a good first impression in his first game with the Rockers on Tuesday.
Baldwin belted a three-run homer that capped a seven-run third inning and High Point defeated the Charleston Dirty Bird at Appalachian Power Park. The Rockers, who posted a third straight victory, improved to 15-22 in the second half and 54-49 on the season.
All the runs in the rally were scored with two outs as the Rockers wiped out a 3-0 deficit. Zander Wiel drew a bases-loaded wall and Quincy Latimore ripped a three-run double before Baldwin homered in his second High Point at-bat.
The Rockers added a run in the seventh when Latimore singled and scored Wiel, who had reached on a ground-rule double.
High point starter Liam O’Sullivan (W, 2-4) went five innings for the Rockers and allowed eight hits and four runs while walking two and striking out six. Junior Rincon held the Dirty Birds scoreless in the sixth and seventh inning, allowing one hit and striking out two. Gabriel Castellanos pitched the eighth and ninth, striking out two and allowing a single hit.
The teams continue a three-game series Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.