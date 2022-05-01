HIGH POINT — Anthony Baker moved Saturday into prime position to win the Bug Kivett city golf championship for a third time.
Baker shot 5-under-par 67 in the first round Saturday at Blair Park and takes a 1-shot lead over Zachary Arms and Paul Lohr into Sunday’s final round at Oak Hollow. Baker, who took his Kivett titles in 2006 and 2018, made seven birdies and two bodies.
“My ball-striking was good,” Baker said. “I hit a couple of wayward shots but no bad shots. I could have putted better. I didn’t make some I could have. Maybe they’ll drop tomorrow.”
Baker made birdies on holes 1, 2, 7, 9, 11, 16 and 18. The bogeys were on 8 and 12.
Of the birdies, the one on 18 stood out. He hit his second shot on the par-5 through a bunker and onto the green, landing into position to make birdie. His others, he said, were routine.
Arms also made seven birdies, including five in a seven hole stretch from No. 15 to No. 3. He made two bogeys on the front nine and one on the back.
“I putted really well and putted steady all day long,” Arms said. “I was where I needed to be off the tee and my four-leaf clover brought it all together. I’ve been designating my ball with a four-leaf clover for 25 years now. To get the good mojo off it today was nice.”
Lohr made birdies on 1, 4, 6, 11,14 and 18 and dropped shots on 5 and 12.
A total of 11 golfers fired under-par rounds and all are in the championship flight.
Andrew Mespelt and Joel Stiles shot 3-under 69s and tied for fourth. Dewayne Blakely, Andrew Gates, Joseph Cansler and Darren Swain all carded 2 -under 70s, and Ryan Hodges and Josh Nichols are another stroke back.
In the Senior Division for those 55-and-over, Marc Cox shot 3-under 69 for a two-shot lead over Brian Skeen, with Buck Hall and Russ Patterson another stroke back.
Cox (once) and Hall (three) have been the Seniors Division champions in its four years of existence.
