HIGH POINT — Anthony Baker will try to complete a sweep of the city’s two biggest amateur tournaments this weekend.
Baker won his third Bud Kivett city championship at the beginning of the month and leads the entry list of 100 or so golfers for the 36-hole HPGA Memorial tourney today and Sunday at Blair Park.
Seniors will also be eligible for the overall title despite playing from different tees, making Marc Cox, the Kivett’s Senior Division winner, a possible contender for the Memorial along with Buck Hall.
The field will be flighted after the first round and all tee times on Sunday will be early morning.