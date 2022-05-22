SOUTH DIVISION
Rockers 20-8
Gastonia 19-8
Charleston 13-15
Kentucky 12-16
Lexington 12-16
NORTH DIVISION
Southern Maryland 22-5
Long Island 12-14
Lancaster 12-15
York 9-18
Staten Island 5-21
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy with periods of rain. High 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Rain. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: May 23, 2022 @ 4:29 am