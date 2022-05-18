SOUTH DIVISION
Gastonia 16-6
High Point 16-8
Charleston 12-12
Lexington 11-13
Kentucky 10-14
NORTH DIVISION
Southern Maryland 19-3
Long Island 10-12
Lancaster 9-14
York 7-16
Staten Island 5-17
Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: May 18, 2022 @ 10:46 pm