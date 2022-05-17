FIRST HALF
SOUTH DIVISION
Gastonia 16-6
High Point 15-6
Charleston 12-11
Lexington 11-12
Kentucky 9-14
NORTH DIVISION
Southern Maryland 19-3
Long Island 9-12
Lancaster 8-14
York 7-15
Staten Island 5-15
