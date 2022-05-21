FRIDAY’S GAMES
Rockers 3, Staten Island 2
Gastonia 12, Charleston 10
York 2, Lexington 1
Southern Maryland 13, Long Island 2
Lancaster 16, Kentucky 10
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High near 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 21, 2022 @ 12:13 am