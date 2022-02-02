NEW YORK — The Atlantic League is making it easier for any of its clubs’ season ticket holders to attend games of another team.
The league announced on Wednesday the creation of the Ballpark Pass, which will allow any full-season ticket holder entry to any ballgame at any park throughout the Atlantic League.
When buying season tickets from an Atlantic League club, fans will receive an identifying marker for each purchased season ticket. Fans can receive a complimentary ticket at another ballpark for each season ticket that they own.
For example, a fan who has four High Point Rockers season tickets can receive four complimentary admissions to any ALPB regular season game. There are no limits as to how often fans may use their season ticket to gain admission to another park, though certain local conditions may apply.
“The introduction of the Ballpark Pass is great for Rockers fans who wish to follow the team when they go on the road,” Rockers President Pete Fisch said. “Whether it is right down the road for a game at Gastonia or another ballpark within the Atlantic League, the Ballpark Pass allows our season ticket holders to gain additional value with their purchase.”
The Atlantic League season opens April 21.