WINSTON-SALEM — Atkins’ boys used a big second quarter to pull ahead and defeated visiting High Point Central 64-58 in Mid-State 3A play Tuesday.
Trailing 17-2 at the end of the third quarter, the Camels went on a 23-12 run, led 30-29 at the half and pushed the margin to 47-43 at the end of the third quarter. Atkins improved to 8-6 and 5-1 in the MSC while Central dropped to 3-11, 1-4.
Atkins won the girls game, 55-19.
BISHOP, CARVER
WINSTON-SALEM — The Bishop McGuiness boys scored 52 points in the first half and rolled to a 79-28 victory over host Carver in a Northwest Piedmont 1A contest Tuesday.
Riggs Handy scored 26 to lead the Villains (8-6, 3-1 NPC), who led by 21 after the first quarter, 36 at the half and 53 at the end of the third quarter. Dawson McAlhany added 17 and John Campbell nine for Bishop.
In the girls game, Bishop prevailed, 65-7. Adelaide Jernigan led Bishop with 14 points. Tate Chappell had 12, Kiersten Varner 11 and Charley Chappell 10.
GLENN, E. FORSYTH
KERNERSVILLE — Glenn defeated rival East Forsyth 67-63 in overtime Tuesday in Central Piedmont 4A Conference boys basketball at East.
The Bobcats (11-3 overall, 5-0 CPC), who have won nine in a row, outscored the Eagles 6-2 in the extra period after the teams were tied 61-61 at the end of regulation.
INDOOR TRACK AT FORSYTH SERIES 2
WINSTON-SALEM — Bishop McGuinness’ girls and Glenn’s boys each finished sixth during Tuesday’s Forsyth Series 2 meet at JDL Fast Track.
Bishop totaled 25 points in the girls team standings while the boys had eight points. Glenn’s boys had 26 points while the girls had eight. Parkland’s girls won with 141 points, and Reagan’s boys won with 143 points.
Finishing in the top five for Bishop were: Lourdes Lopez (second — girls 3200 meter run, 12:42.65), Gigi Simon (third — girls high jump, 4-04.00), Theresa Schultheis (fifth — girls high jump, J4-00.00), Grace Hutjens (fifth — girls shot put, 26-07.00) and Andrew Lankau (fifth — boys shot put, 40-07.00).
Finishing in the top five for Glenn were: Jahnaul Ritzie (first — boys shot put, 50-03.00), girls 4x200 relay (third — 1:56.65), boys 4x200 relay (fourth — 1:39.17). The Bobcats placed seven others inside the top 10.
WRESTLING AT BISHOP McGUINNESS
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness topped N.C. Leadership Academy 36-16 during Tuesday’s tri-match at Bishop.
Winning for the Villains were: David Krawczyk (126 pounds, forfeit), Mile Fuehler (138, forfeit), Ward Bennett (152, fall), Jacob Regitz (160, fall), Myles Payne (182, fall) and Mason Payne (220, forfeit).