HIGH POINT – Over a dozen area wrestlers finished in the top three of their weight classes to highlight Saturday’s Bison Invitational hosted by High Point Central.
Posting top-three finishes were: High Point Central’s Adam Nguyen (first place, 120 pounds), Savion Harris (second, 132) and Matthew Wolff (first, 170); Glenn’s JaQuan Springs (second, 145) and Makaleb Butler (second, 170); Ledford’s Collin Schoeppner (second, 138), Alex Sprinkle (first, 285) and Jake Cartrette (third, 113); Thomasville’s Josue Gomez (first, 113), Donate Smith (second, 120), Carlos Vasquez (first, 126), Jonathan Rodriguez (first, 138), Jon Fuente (first, 145), Owen Callicutt (first, 182) and Marco Martinez (first, 195).
WINSTON-SALEM – Area athletes posted 12 top-20 finishes – including a win by Glenn’s Jahnaul Ritzie in the boys shot put – to highlight Saturday’s Just Don’t Lose High School Classic indoor track meet at JDL Fast Track.
Finishing in the top 20 were: Ledford’s Brea White (girls 500 – 12th, 1:25.90), Cameron Walker (boys 55 – second, 6.53; boys 300 – fourth, 36.69); Glenn’s Ritzie (boys shot put – first, 51-11.50); Southern Guilford’s Jeaniyah DePriest (girls 200 – 20th, 30.42), Elizabeth Deen (girls 55 hurdles – sixth, 8.96; girls long jump – seventh, 16-08.00), Janyia Brown (girls shot put – 14th, 26-08.50), Kameron Davis (boys 200 – 11th, 24.51), James Oates (boys high jump – 10th, 5-05.00), Corey Burgess (boys triple jump – 17th, 36-04.50) and the boys 4x400 relay (ninth, 3:49.95).