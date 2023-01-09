HIGH POINT – Over a dozen area wrestlers finished in the top three of their weight classes to highlight Saturday’s Bison Invitational hosted by High Point Central.

Posting top-three finishes were: High Point Central’s Adam Nguyen (first place, 120 pounds), Savion Harris (second, 132) and Matthew Wolff (first, 170); Glenn’s JaQuan Springs (second, 145) and Makaleb Butler (second, 170); Ledford’s Collin Schoeppner (second, 138), Alex Sprinkle (first, 285) and Jake Cartrette (third, 113); Thomasville’s Josue Gomez (first, 113), Donate Smith (second, 120), Carlos Vasquez (first, 126), Jonathan Rodriguez (first, 138), Jon Fuente (first, 145), Owen Callicutt (first, 182) and Marco Martinez (first, 195).

Trending Videos