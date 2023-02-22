HIGH POINT — Appalachian State torched three High Point pitchers for nine runs in the sixth inning and went on a 16-7 nonconference baseball win Tuesday at Williard Stadium.
Blake Sutton, who was named the Big South Offensive Player of the Week for games played last weekend, was the biggest bright spot at the plate in the Panthers’ (3-1) first loss of the season. He hit a pair of two-run homers for four RBIs and two runs scored.
Sutton hit his first homer and Cole Singsank provided a solo shot as HPU pulled into a 3-3 tie in the fifth inning.
Appalachian (4-0) put together its big inning in the sixth.
Brayden Halladay, son of former Major Leaguer Roy Halladay, gave up a three-run homer to the third and final batter he faced, Golston Gillespie, after runners reached on an error and a walk. Gillespie later laced a single that plated the last two runs of the inning, giving him five RBIs in the inning on the way to six for the game.
The inning also included a pair of one-run singles and a two-run double as the Mountaineers sent 13 batters to play and knocked out seven of their 18 hits.
Sutton added his second homer of the game and fifth of the year in the seventh, cutting Apllalachian’s lead to 13-5. Jack Pokorak and Michael Martinez II each added a one-run single in the eighth for a 15-7 count, and the Mountaineers’ C.J. Boyd hit a solo homer in the ninth.
Halladay took the loss on the mound. Panther starter David Keith allowed three runs and four hits, struck out five and walked two in 3.2 innings.
HPU will return to action on Friday at Alabama in the start of a three-game series arranged after both had weekend games in California canceled because of expected storms. The Panthers were scheduled to play Nevada and California Baptist in Riverside, California, on Friday and Saturday. HPU was also scheduled to play at Arizona State on Tuesday and that game was also canceled.
The Mountaineers face North Carolina A&T Thursday at Truist Point.