HIGH POINT — Appalachian State torched three High Point pitchers for nine runs in the sixth inning and went on a 16-7 nonconference baseball win Tuesday at Williard Stadium.

Blake Sutton, who was named the Big South Offensive Player of the Week for games played last weekend, was the biggest bright spot at the plate in the Panthers’ (3-1) first loss of the season. He hit a pair of two-run homers for four RBIs and two runs scored.

