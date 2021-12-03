KERNERSVILLE — An annual charity lacrosse tournament to benefit local food banks takes place today and Sunday at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex.
The 12th annual Stick It to Hunger Classic, also called the Hunger Games, generates donations of non-perishable food, which the Triad Blackhawks, a non-profit lacrosse program that sponsors the tournament, and The Salvation Army distribute.
A record 10 tons of non-perishable food was collected during the 2019 event. There was no tournament in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a food drive collected nearly 5 tons of non-perishable food.
This year’s Hunger Games features high school and adult teams and at least 400 players from counties throughout the Triad, including High Point, and from Raleigh, Charlotte and Fayetteville. Games begin at 9:30 a.m. each day. Adult men and adult and high school women will play today, with high school boys playing Sunday.
Admission is free for spectators, and fans are encouraged to make a food donation and enjoy a day of lacrosse. For more information, go to www.triadblackhawks.com.