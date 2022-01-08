KING — The T. Wingate Andrews boys defeated host West Stokes 65-52 in Mid-State 2A action on Friday. Andrews improved to 10-2 and 4-0 in the MSC.
Andrews took the girls game, 41-30. Anaya Cureton led the Red Raiders (9-2, 4-0 MSC) with 12 points.
HP CENTRAL, SMITH
HIGH POINT — Greensboro Smith’s boys downed High Point Central 62-22 in Mid-State 3A play Friday evening at Central.
Smith led 22-4 at the end of the first quarter and 31-14 at halftime.
The Bison slipped to 3-10, 1-3 while the Eagles climbed to 10-4, 4-1.
Smith won the girls game, 65-12, dropping the Bison to 1-12, 0-4.
WESLEYAN, GREENSBORO DAYGREENSBORO — Lily Pereira scored 14 points and Madison Tat added 13 as Wesleyan’s girls defeated Greensboro Day 54-32 on Friday at Greensboro Day.
Lilly McRae added nine points. Taylor Hawley had seven, and Meghan Howell six and Ashley Browne five.
LEDFORD, C. DAVIDSONLEXINGTON — Aramy Grier scored 14 points and Morgan Harrison added 13 as Ledford’s girls defeated Central Davidson 42-30 in Mid-Piedmont 3A play on Friday night at Central.
The Panthers (7-4. 1-0) led 16-10 at halftime and 28-23 entering the fourth period.
OAK GROVE, ASHEBORO
MIDWAY — Oak Grove’s girls opened a huge lead early and cruised to a 65-23 victory over Asheboro in Mid-Piedmont 3A play Friday at Oak Grove.
The Grizzlies (11-3, 1-0 MPC) led 31-4 after the first quarter, 38-9 at halftime and 58-20 at the end of three quarters. Asheboro slipped to 2-12, 0-1.
In the boys game. Asheboro prevailed, 54-46. Gavin Stinson scored 19 to lead the host Grizzlies (4-9, 0-1 Mid-Piedmont 3A). Luke Long added 12.
Oak Grove led 17-14 at the end of the first period but the Blue Comets surged ahead 30-26 at halftime and led 43-32 going into the fourth quarter.
WESTCHESTER, STATESVILLE CHRISTIANHIGH POINT — Griffin Powell scored 29 points and Westchester Country Day’s boys defeated Statesville Christian 59-43 on Friday evening at Westchester.
George Marsh added 11 for the Wildcats, who improved to 4-4.
Statesville Christian won the girls game 39-28. Westchester dipped to 6-4.
THOMASVILLE, REIDSVILLE
REIDSVILLE — Thomasville’s boys topped host Reidsville 72-56 in nonconference play on Friday.
The Bulldogs (9-3) outscored the Rams 20-9 in the third quarter and took a 48-32 lead into the final period.
E. DAVIDSON, S. DAVIDSON
DENTON — Hayden Smith scored 42 points on 17 of 32 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds as South Davidson’s boys defeated East Davidson 73-57 in Central Carolina 1A/2A action on Friday evening at South.
Jaden Shivley grabbed 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (5-8, 1-3 CCC). who led 33-17 at halftime and 52-28 entering the fourth quarter.
East fell to 0-14 overall, 0-4 in league play.
South won the girls game, 57-45.
The Wildcats went on a 15-6 run in the third quarter to lead 42-32 entering the fourth period. South improved to 8-4, 2-2 CCC while East slipped to 0-14, 0-4.
GLENN, MOUNT TABOR
WINSTON-SALEM — Glenn’s boys defeated host Mount Tabor 61-46 in Central Piedmont 4A action on Friday.