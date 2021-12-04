HIGH POINT — Defense helped spark T. Wingate Andrews to a pair of victories over visiting rival High Point Central on Friday night.
Defense helped the Red Raider boys overcome a slow start, go on a big run to take control in the second quarter and prevail, 52-32.
“Defense, defense, defense, everything begins with our defense,” Andrews coach Cory Dumas said. “We came out flat. I called a time out and got into them a little bit. Once they woke up, started talking and flying around and getting their hands active, they started to settle in. We don’t have any seniors, a lot of juniors, we’re still a bit young on the floor. Without experience, they had to get through the nerves and the jitters. I figured that was what was going to happen. But, I knew our defense was going to get us there.”
In the girls game, Andrews prevented the Bison from getting a shot off for long stretches and romped, 51-10.
“The way we played defense and the way we rebounded was very important,” Andrews girls coach John Shearin said.
BOYS GAME
Andrews trailed 14-6 late in the first quarter before it got into gear.
The Red Raiders turned up the pressure, went on a 19-2 run that lasted seven minutes and forged a 25-16 lead with two minutes left in the second quarter. The margin was 28-19 at the half and after the Red Raiders scored the first bucket of the third quarter, the lead stayed in double digits for all but about a minute the rest of the way.
Corey Pate Jr. led Andrews with 14 points, D.J. Jackson had 12, Keshawn Gunthrop nine and Jalen Bennett eight. Jackson scored six of the first nine points during the big run that also featured 3s from Pate and Bennett.
“He (Dumas) called a time out and I told them to settle down, play defense and play our game,” Jackson said. “That’s what got us the win — the steals, the talking, the rebounding, pushing it up the floor.”
Once the Red Raiders pulled away, the lead stayed in the 10-12 point range most of the time until Andrews scored the last 10 points of the game, a run that began with Jackson’s layup and steal.
“This means a lot,” Jackson said. “It’s a rivalry game so you have to come out and win.”
Dumas, who played at Andrews, said he is 7-0 against Central since becoming the Red Raiders head coach.
“Any time you can beat your rival, it’s a great thing,” Dumas said. “It’s a rivalry I grew up in as a kid and a teenager, and now to come back full circle, it is a big deal for me. Once I got this job, it’s a game I’ve looked forward to. We were just talking that since I got this job, we’re 7-0 against Central and that’s surreal to me.”
The Bison led 11-3 and then 14-6 before Andrews fought back.
Tre Hall led the Bison with nine points that included seven of his team’s first 14 with the other two in the second quarter. Jayden Griffin added eight and Cook had six on two 3s.
Andrews is now 3-0. Central dropped to 0-3.
“Each game we set a goal on how many points we want the other team to score,” Dumas said. “It’s an in-house goal. I won’t tell you what it was but we met it. If we meet our goal, we think we can score more that. Meeting that goal defensively, we just needed to put it together offensively. One thing I do know, defense is something we can control and the offense will come. The further the season goes, the better we’ll get on offense. But like I told the guys, our calling card will be our defense.”
GIRLS GAME
Up just 12-8 after Central hit a 3 to start the second quarter, the Red Raiders scored the next 19 points — a run that lasted from just over 6:15 left in the second quarter until the Bison broke their drought with 5:20 left in the third quarter.
Central didn’t score again as Andrews kept forcing turnovers with its pressure defense.
Andrews which struggled shooting, was at its best converting offensive opportunities as it scored the last 10 points of the first half in just under the last four minutes.
Jahniya Butler led Andrews with 10 points, Heaven Biggs had nine, Zaria Scott and Sanai Johnson eight each, and Jada Butler six.
Warner Vaughn, who kept Central close early with a pair of 3s, led the Bison with those six points. Janiya Mitchell and Jayah Shannon had two each.
“Yes, we had trouble shooting the basketball but it’s something we’ve been working on so that’s not something we didn’t know,” Shearin said. “The shooting will come and go but we’ve got to take advantage of our opportunities better.”
Andrews improved to 2-1 while Central fell to 0-3.
“This is game three for us so we’re about where I thought we’d be,”Shearin said. “It’s a marathon not a sprint. We definitely have some things to clean up but it’s just Game 3 for us.”
