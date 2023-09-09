HIGH POINT — Seven athletes, an administrator and the school’s only soccer state championship team will be inducted this fall into the T.W. Andrews High School athletics hall of fame.
The ceremony will be Thursday, Sept. 14, at the High Point Elks Club, and inductees will be introduced during halftime of the football game Friday, Sept. 15, against West Stokes at AJ Simeon Stadium.
This year’s inductees are:
Duane Hill (HAS MUG)
Hill was a three-sport athlete who graduated in 1991. He was a two-time all-conference tailback on the football team and a key contributor on the basketball team, earning all-conference as a senior. In track, he was a nine-time state champion — winning the 4x100, 4x200m and 4x400m relays three times each. The 1991 times in the 4x200 and 4x400 remain 3A state records. During his four years, the Red Raiders never lost a meet and won four-straight 3A state titles. Hill twice won national junior college indoor and outdoor titles at Blinn Junior College and was All-American in the 400 meters and 4x400m relay. He later graduated from Lincoln University, where he holds the school record in the 400 meters and again was named All-American.
Darlene Mason (HAS MUG)
Mason, a 1984 graduate of Andrews, has spent 25 years working with the athletic department, serving as ticket manager, and has worked tirelessly for the betterment of the school. She has overseen the entire ticket operation — monitoring ticket sellers and takers. And as a result of her role, she is often among the first to arrive and last to leave at football and basketball games. She has also been a member of the hall of fame committee since 2014, serving as secretary. She has also worked as a Special Populations Coordinator assistant, splitting time between Andrews and High Point Central, and is currently employed by Guilford County Schools as a GEAR UP Family and Community Coordinator. She has served on the prom committee and volunteered as JV cheerleading coach.
Abby McMullan (HAS MUG)
McMullan was a three-sport athlete who graduated in 1984. She was all-conference team MVP in softball as well as basketball. Her senior season she helped lead the girls basketball team to the state regionals, where she was selected to the all-tournament team. She also grew into a standout tennis player. By her senior year, she was undefeated in singles and lost only one match in doubles. Her doubles team reached the state regional tournament. She later played at Brevard College and currently works as the lead assistant for Davis and Goldberg Orthodontics.
Mario Melton (HAS MUG)
Melton was a three-sport athlete who graduated in 2004. He ran track all four years, twice qualifying for the state 2A meet in the 100 and 200 meters and the 4X200 relay. The relay team won the 2A title in 2002. He was a three-year starter in basketball, earning all-conference all three years. As a senior, he was the conference player of the year and made the all-county team. He was also a three-year starter in football during a span in which the program went 34-8, made the playoffs each year and reached the state semifinals in 2002. In his career, he passed for almost 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns plus ran for 1,000 yards and 17 touchdowns. He twice earned all-conference and team MVP honors and was selected conference player of the year. He later played football at Morgan State, where he totaled almost 2,700 yards and 16 touchdowns, and is now a probation officer for the state of Maryland.
Jerry Rorie (HAS MUG)
Rorie, a 1993 graduate, was a standout athlete in football and wrestling. He started at center and linebacker for the football team, which won three conference titles. The 1991 team went 13-2 and captured the 3A state championship. The following year Andrews went 13-1 and reached the state semifinals. He was named all-conference and all-county his senior year. Rorie also helped lead the wrestling team 3A dual-team state titles three times and state tournament titles twice. He finished third in the state at 189 pounds twice and was runner-up once — totaling a 121-12 record for his career. He later attended North Carolina A&T State University and High Point University and has worked for Thomas Built Buses for 26 years.
Hope Rush (HAS MUG)
Rush, a 1987 graduate, was a standout athlete in basketball and track. She was an all-conference and all-county guard/small forward her senior year, in which the team went 21-5 and reached the state 3A regional championship. In her one year in track, she was also successful in the high jump and 4x100 relay. The 4x100 relay won the 3A state title her senior year. She later played basketball at North Carolina A&T State University, where the Aggies won 94 games and captured three MEAC titles. She has served A&T as a member of the Board of Visitors and is the current Chair of the Aggie Athletic Foundation. She also works as a certified human resource professional for Volvo and is currently HR and Logistics Manager for Do You Believe Enterprises based in Los Angeles.
Tenisha Pinnix Stewart (HAS MUG)
Pinnix Stewart, a 1993 graduate, was a standout athlete in basketball and track. Her freshman year in track, she won the 3A long jump state title with a jump of 18 feet, 10 inches — a state meet record at the time. She also anchored the 4x200m relay that won the state title in the same meet. She was also a four-year starter on the basketball team, leading Andrews to three conference titles and two regional championship appearances. She earned consecutive all-conference and MVP awards. She later played at Louisburg Junior College and Western Kentucky University, which won a Sun Belt Conference tournament championship, and currently works at North Carolina A&T State University in University Advancement.
Carl Torrence (HAS MUG)
Torrence, a 1981 graduate, wrestled three years. His junior year, the Red Raiders were conference champions and finished fifth in the state tournament (which at the time included all classifications). He went 19-4 and won his weight class in the sectional tournament. His senior year, the team repeated as conference champion and captured the 1981 state championship.
He finished with an outstanding 26-2 record in the 132-pound weight class. He attended North Carolina A&T and served in the National Guard for eight years.
1990 3A State Champion Boys Soccer Team
Led by coach Sandy Dalton, the Red Raiders returned nine seniors and five all-conference selections from a team that reached the state semifinals the previous year. The team finished the regular season 15-3, winning the conference title and advancing to the state playoffs as one of the top seeds. Andrews, which allowed just three goals in five playoff matches, won the championship match at A.J. Simeon Stadium — 2-0 over South Iredell, the team that ended its playoff run the previous season. Brian Perryman was selected MVP of the match, in which Alan Cranford and Justin Sherrill each scored a goal. Stephen Ferree was the leading scorer for the year with 32 goals.