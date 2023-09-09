Soccer team.jpg

1990 3A State Champion Boys Soccer Team

HIGH POINT — Seven athletes, an administrator and the school’s only soccer state championship team will be inducted this fall into the T.W. Andrews High School athletics hall of fame.

The ceremony will be Thursday, Sept. 14, at the High Point Elks Club, and inductees will be introduced during halftime of the football game Friday, Sept. 15, against West Stokes at AJ Simeon Stadium.