HIGH POINT – T.W. Andrews put itself in position to win, but it couldn’t quite finish it off.
The Red Raiders – thanks to several highlight-reel plays – took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter. But a blocked punt just seconds into the final quarter helped Morehead grab the advantage.
From there, Andrews just couldn’t find the end zone to retake the lead in falling to the Panthers 27-24 in Mid-State 2A Conference football Thursday night at A.J. Simeon Stadium.
“We played well in spots,” Red Raiders coach Mitchell Jenkins said. “We’re still young and still leaving a lot of plays on the field that we should be making. We were in position to go ahead and win the game, but we just couldn’t execute.”
Andrews scored a quartet of long touchdowns – a 96-yard kickoff return by Timothy Ratley, a pair of passes by Arron Covington to Correy McManus and Ja’Shawn Harris, and another long run by McManus.
The last of which gave the Red Raiders a 24-20 lead 2 1/2 minutes into the third quarter after trailing 20-18 at halftime. But the Panthers blocked a punt on the opening play of the fourth, starting them at Andrews’ 10-yard line.
Two churning runs up the middle by Ya’Quil Dungee – who finished with 136 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries – gave Morehead (2-6 overall, 1-3 conference) back the lead 27-24 with 11:23 remaining.
“It’s tough,” Jenkins said. “I tell the guys: Even when you’re up, you’ve got to stay focused. That one time you’re not focused, it could be a big play that changes the game. And that changed the game for them.”
Andrews had three more chances – moving across midfield but taking a penalty and punting; recovering a fumble inside the Panthers’ 25 but hardly moving the ball and turning it over on downs; and getting the ball back in its own territory inside the final two minutes but again turning it over on downs.
The Red Raiders (1-7, 0-5) did have plenty of highlights. They outgained Morehead 276-194 in total yards for the game – led by McManus’ 97 yards rushing, Covington’s 137 yards passing, and Harris’ 73 yards receiving.
It’s just a matter of taking the next step, Jenkins said.
“It feels good that we have something to build on this next year coming up,” he said. “So we have some great things to build on. We’ve got to keep building, and we’ll have some guys with some experience coming up next year. We’ll be a whole lot better.
“That’s the key when you’ve got young guys – put them in the best position as a coaching staff. Hopefully they can learn from all their previous mistakes and as they grow they’ll get better with time. … We’ve just got to get to work in the offseason – that’s the bottom line. Just keep working and keep pushing.”
Andrews will conclude the regular season Friday, Oct. 29, at Walkertown – which is coached by former Red Raiders coaches Rodney McKoy and Kelly Clark.
MOREHEAD 27, TW ANDREWS 24
MHS 13 7 0 7 – 27
TWA 12 6 6 0 – 24
FIRST QUARTER
TWA – Correy McManus 51 run (kick missed), 10:10
MHS – Michael Hall 2 run (Will Twilla kick), 6:38
TWA – Timothy Ratley 96 kickoff return (pass failed), 6:23
MHS – Ya’Quil Dungee 1 run (kick missed), :03.5
SECOND QUARTER
MHS – Dungee 5 run (Twilla kick), 6:35
TWA – McManus 68 pass from Arron Covington (run failed), 6:15
THIRD QUARTER
TWA – Ja’Shawn Harris 53 pass from Covington (kick missed), 9:38
FOURTH QUARTER
MHS – Dungee 1 run (Twilla kick), 11:23