KERNERSVILLE – Top-seeded Bishop McGuinness raced past second-seeded NC Leadership Academy 62-14 in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls basketball tournament championship Friday at Bishop.
Adelaide Jernigan scored 14 points – all in the first half – to lead the Villains (22-4), who led 28-2 after one quarter and 37-8 at halftime. Claire Sullivan and Izzy Ross each followed with seven points.
It was Bishop’s second straight conference tournament title and ninth overall.
BISHOP BOYS, WINSTON-SALEM PREP
KERNERSVILLE – Top-seeded Bishop McGuinness pulled away to beat second-seeded Winston-Salem Prep 73-58 in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys basketball tournament championship Friday at Bishop.
Jamison Graves netted 22 points while John Campbell and Cal Barrett each had 10 points for the Villains (21-5), who led 40-24 at halftime. Miller Aho added 10 points.
THOMASVILLE BOYS, SALISBURY
LEXINGTON – Second-seeded Thomasville lost 69-62 against top-seeded Salisbury in the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys basketball tournament championship Friday at Lexington.
The Bulldogs dipped to 22-5.
TRINITY BOYS, EASTERN RANDOLPH
RAMSEUR – Third-seeded Trinity fell 75-64 against top-seeded Eastern Randolph in the PAC 1A/2A boys basketball tournament championship Friday at Eastern Randolph.
The Bulldogs moved to 20-7.
T.W. ANDREWS GIRLS, REIDSVILLE
WALKERTOWN – Top-seeded T.W. Andrews rolled past third-seeded Reidsville 60-38 in the Mid-State 2A Conference girls basketball tournament championship Friday at Walkertown.
Janiya Milligan scored 15 points to lead the Lady Raiders (20-4). Sanai Johnson chipped in 10 points, followed by Jahniya Butler with nine points and Jurnee Flowers and Jayda Butler with six points each.
T.W. ANDREWS BOYS, REIDSVILLE
WALKERTOWN – Top-seeded Reidsville defeated third-seeded T.W. Andrews 70-59 in the Mid-State 2A Conference boys basketball tournament championship Friday at Walkertown.
The Red Raiders dipped to 17-9.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD BOYS, SMITH
GREENSBORO – Top-seeded Smith lost 65-54 against second-seeded Smith in the Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball tournament championship Friday at Smith.
Jamias Ferere scored 26 points while Jucqarie Love had 14 points for the Storm (22-5).