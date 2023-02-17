NCHSAA logo.jpg

KERNERSVILLE – Top-seeded Bishop McGuinness raced past second-seeded NC Leadership Academy 62-14 in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls basketball tournament championship Friday at Bishop.

Adelaide Jernigan scored 14 points – all in the first half – to lead the Villains (22-4), who led 28-2 after one quarter and 37-8 at halftime. Claire Sullivan and Izzy Ross each followed with seven points.

