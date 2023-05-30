HIGH POINT — T.W. Andrews’ ninth athletic hall of fame class showcases eight Red Raider legends and a state championship team.
Three-sport standouts Abby McMullan and Mario Melton will be inducted along with two-sport athletes Duane Hill, Jerry Rorie, Hope Rush and Tenisha Pinnix Stewart.
The only state championship men’s soccer team in Andrews’ history (1990) earned enshrinement.
Wrestler Carl Torrence and long-time Andrews employee and contributor Darlene Mason were also chosen.
The inductees will be honored at a banquet at the High Point Elks Club on Sept.14 and introduced during halftime of the Andrews vs. West Stokes football game on Sept. 15 at Simeon Stadium.
Prepaid reservations for the banquet are $30 per person. The deadline to register is Aug. 2.