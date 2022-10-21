Ground was broken this week on a multiuse stadium in Hagerstown, Maryland, that will be the home of an Atlantic League of Professional Baseball franchise. Construction is scheduled for completion in time for the team to begin play in 2024.

In 2021, legislation was introduced and successfully shepherded through the Maryland General Assembly by Sens. Paul Corderman and George Edwards allowing the Maryland Stadium Authority to issue bonds for a new Hagerstown stadium to be owned and operated by the Hagerstown-Washington County Industrial Foundation and leased by an Atlantic League team. The governor’s supplemental budget provided $8.5 million toward the effort, and another $1.5 million was designated in the 2023 capital budget.

