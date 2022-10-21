Ground was broken this week on a multiuse stadium in Hagerstown, Maryland, that will be the home of an Atlantic League of Professional Baseball franchise. Construction is scheduled for completion in time for the team to begin play in 2024.
In 2021, legislation was introduced and successfully shepherded through the Maryland General Assembly by Sens. Paul Corderman and George Edwards allowing the Maryland Stadium Authority to issue bonds for a new Hagerstown stadium to be owned and operated by the Hagerstown-Washington County Industrial Foundation and leased by an Atlantic League team. The governor’s supplemental budget provided $8.5 million toward the effort, and another $1.5 million was designated in the 2023 capital budget.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, members of the MSA and Atlantic League founder and chairman Larry Boulton were among those who participated in the groundbreaking. The stadium, which will host events other than baseball, is part of a downtown revitalization project.
The new team’s ownership group, Downtown Baseball LLC, consists of Howard “Blackie” Bowen and his wife, Virginia “Ginny” Bowman, as well as Don Bowman, James Holzapfel, and Boulton. Bowen and Bolton were college roommates.
The MSA was established more than 35 years ago and managed the construction and design of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the world-class facility in Major League Baseball that inspired urban revitalization across the nation and recently celebrated its 30th anniversary season. Additional, minor league facilities built by MSA include Regency Furniture Stadium (2008), the home of the Atlantic League’s Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, and Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium (2002).
Courtney Hawkins of Lexington tied the season record for home runs with 48 and set the league record for total bases with 310 … Southern Maryland pitcher Daryl Thompson ended the season owning ALPB career records in wins (91), starts (209), innings (1340.2), and strikeouts (968) … Darian Sandford, who played for Gastonia and Lexington, ended the season as the league’s all-time leader in stolen bases with 295 … Southern Maryland set a record for best winning percentage in a half-season at .727 by going 48-18 in the first half … Braxton Lee set a record for triples in a game with three against the Rockers on Aug. 19 … Helio Rodriguez of York walked a league-record 108 times.