TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — High Point University squandered all of an early six-run lead and lost 10-6 against 20th-ranked Alabama on Saturday before an announced crowd of 3,347 in Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
Keyed by three homers, HPU scored (3-3) all of its runs in the third innings. Cole Singsank singled in the first run. WIth Patrick Matthews and Singsank on base, Javon FIelds clouted a three-run homer and Adam Stuart and Xavier Cumbee added solo shots.
Alabama finally responded in the fifth with seven runs, a rally capped by a three-run homer off the bat of Dominic Tomez, and Drew Williamson cracked a three-run homer in the eighth.
Charlie Klingler went 3 for 4 at the plate for HPU and Fields was 2 for 5.
Connor Ball got the win for the Crimson Tide after starter Ben Hess allowed all six HPU runs.
Patrick Libby, who replaced Brett Wozniak with two outs in the fifth, couldn’t get an out, surrendered the three-run homer to Tomez and took the loss on the mound.
The teams play the finale of a three-game series Sunday.