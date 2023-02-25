newhpu.jpg

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — High Point University squandered all of an early six-run lead and lost 10-6 against 20th-ranked Alabama on Saturday before an announced crowd of 3,347 in Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Keyed by three homers, HPU scored (3-3) all of its runs in the third innings. Cole Singsank singled in the first run. WIth Patrick Matthews and Singsank on base, Javon FIelds clouted a three-run homer and Adam Stuart and Xavier Cumbee added solo shots.

