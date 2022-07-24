IGH POINT — Flashing a wide smile, Ben Aklinski was almost in disbelief.
Standing on the field at Truist Point after he was mobbed by teammates, Aklinski was still trying to fully comprehend that he smashed a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and lifted the Rockers past Gastonia 7-6 in which they never led before the final pitch.
Aklinski’s second walk-off homer and third walk-off hit of the year was the first grand-slam walk-off in Rockers’ history.
“I still can’t believe it,” Aklinski said. “Is this a dream?”
He provided a complete turnaround in a game in which Gastonia opened up an early 4-0 lead on a pair of homers by Emmauel Tapia and led 6-2 going into the Rockers’ ninth.
With one out and Henry Martinez on the mound in the ninth, former Ragsdale standout Cesat Trejo started the rally with a double. Two batters later with two out, pinch hitter Adam Taylor hit a sharp grounder that the second baseman couldn’t field, allowing Trejo to score.
Giovanny Alfonzo walked and Michael Russell hit an infield bouncer in which there was no play, loading the bases. Aklinski came to the plate, took a pitch for a ball and then drilled a pitch up in the strike zone over the wall in leftfield.
“I had a 300-foot swing in my previous at-bat (in the eighth),” Aklinski said. “So, I told myself, let’s try to hit it a little bit farther this time and see what happens.”
Aklinski was mobbed by his teammates and drenched as he crossed the plate.
“I got another Gatorade bath and that’s always good,” Aklinski said. “You get in games like this and you know you need to do something to win the game. I’m right where I want to be. I just haven’t been getting the results lately. Sometimes it all clicks.”
With the dramatic ending, the Rockers won the three-game series against the Honey Hunters (58-24, 14-3) in improving to 43-40 and 4-13 in the second half. They improved to 2-13 against Gastonia and scored more than six runs against the Honey Hunters for the first time this season.
“You’ve just have to get the tying run to the plate, never mind the winning run, and get an opportunity,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “When you do that, you don’t know what’s going to happen. We’ve seen it a couple of times this week. With our top of the order back up, they have to make some pitches. Ben was attacking. He got the ball up in the zone and he didn’t miss it.
Aklinski belted his 13th homer of the year. He has been struggling to the plate in recent weeks, with his batting average dropping below .280.
“You get in that situation, you have nothing to lose,” Keefe said. “You get your pitch, you attack it. He did and he got all of it. That smile of his coming around the bases says it all because he has been battling. He got into a situation where he could be a hero and he took care of it.”
The ending was a complete turnaround from the early innings in which the Rockers were held hitless while recently acquired Sam Burton struggled in his first High Point start as he allowed Tapia’s three-run and one-run homers and logged six of the 10 Rockers walks allowed.
Burton, who was 6-8 in the Atlantic League last year, did work through the fifth inning, allowing the Rockers to keep their designated hitter in the final.
“We had no momentum,” Aklinski said.
High Point got on the board in the fifth when Zander Wiel doubled and ended John Anderson’s perfect game, then scored on Logan Morrison’s single, ending Anderson’s shutout. The Rockers cut the margin to 4-2 in the sixth. Alfonzo doubled to right, went to third on a flyout and scored on Jerry Downs’ single in right.
Gastonia countered with a run in the seventh and eight but Ryan Dull, who was the winning pitcher, held the Honey Hunters to a walk in the ninth.
The Rockers start a three-game series at Kentucky on Tuesday and then go to Southern Maryland for a three-game series on Friday.