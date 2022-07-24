rockers logo.jpg

IGH POINT — Flashing a wide smile, Ben Aklinski was almost in disbelief.

Standing on the field at Truist Point after he was mobbed by teammates, Aklinski was still trying to fully comprehend that he smashed a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and lifted the Rockers past Gastonia 7-6 in which they never led before the final pitch.

