KERNERSVILLE — Wanda Faye Barnett Chapman, 84, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.
She was born August 14, 1938, in Gary, West Virginia, and was the daughter of the late Alfred Monroe and Virgie “Shon” Phillips Barnett. She was a faithful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Wanda was a member of North Pointe Church in High Point and enjoyed listening to gospel music. She was a giving and caring person and also enjoy talking and encouraging people with a phone call.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Alfred Monroe Barnett Jr., and his wife, Harlene.
Wanda is survived by her husband, Joseph “Joe” Chapman, whom she married on
Dec. 20, 1957; daughter, Donna Chapman Brown (husband, Benny) of Kernersville; granddaughter, Tiffany Brown Childress (husband, Brandon) of Raleigh; and two great-granddogs, Georgie and Rocky. She also leaves behind loving nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends.
Funeral service celebrating Wanda’s life will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point with Pastor Darrell Greene officiating. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton, West Virginia.
The family will receive friends from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Wanda’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Pointe Church, 5225 High Point Road, High Point, NC 27265.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the Chapman family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.