HPTNWS- 5-27-23 OLSHINSKI, SUSAN.jpg

ARCHDALE — Susan Wood Gearhart Olshinski, a longtime resident of Archdale, passed away on May 23, 2023, after a brief illness.

She was born Susan Wood Gearhart in New York City on June 15, 1945, and was the daughter of the late Dr. Robert P. and Golda Wood Gearhart. Raised in Forest Hills, New York, she graduated from The Kew-Forest School, before attending Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

