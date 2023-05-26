ARCHDALE — Susan Wood Gearhart Olshinski, a longtime resident of Archdale, passed away on May 23, 2023, after a brief illness.
She was born Susan Wood Gearhart in New York City on June 15, 1945, and was the daughter of the late Dr. Robert P. and Golda Wood Gearhart. Raised in Forest Hills, New York, she graduated from The Kew-Forest School, before attending Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
After working briefly in Manhattan, she met her husband-to-be, Ronald Olshinski, during a vacation in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The couple subsequently married and had two children—Shane in 1969 and Erin in 1974—before separating.
Archdale was Susan’s place of residence for more than three decades, and the home where Shane and Erin were raised. During that time, she held a number of jobs, including positions at Stanton Cooper Furniture Company and Time Warner Cable.
Throughout her life, Susan was known for her kindness to stray animals, which were often adopted and embraced by her welcoming family. She also served as a volunteer for many years, notably at both High Point Regional Hospital and Meals on Wheels.
She is survived by her son Shane Olshinski of Archdale; her daughter Erin Queen (Wayne) and grandsons Parker, Riley and Carter, all of Trinity; her brother, Robert Gearhart Jr. of Longmont, Colorado, and his daughter Erin Hedrick of Montague, Michigan; and her brother Reid Gearhart (Tiziana Mohorovic) of Montrose, New York.
A memorial service is to be announced at a later date. In the meantime, and in lieu of flowers, friends are invited to make donations in Susan’s name to the animal shelter, adoption center, or rescue team of their choice.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Olshinski family.
