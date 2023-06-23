HIGH POINT — Ronald Edward Blanchard, 58, of High Point, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Hospice Home at High Point.
Updated: June 23, 2023 @ 5:29 pm
HIGH POINT — Ronald Edward Blanchard, 58, of High Point, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Hospice Home at High Point.
No services are planned at this time.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
