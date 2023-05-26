HIGH POINT — July 28, 1931 – May 22, 2023
Robert Louis (Bob) Padgett, originally from High Point, NC, son of the late Roy Martin Padgett and Mabel Lois Payne, entered into eternity on May 22. He graduated magna cum laude from Duke University (1952); served in the US Air Force (1955-1968); worked as a computer systems analyst for a private firm (1968-1988); and taught computer-related courses as an Associate Professor (1988-2001). But the absolute passion in his life was the person of the Lord Jesus Christ. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Linda, and four children, a son, Robert Martin Padgett, and three daughters, Lisa Digges, Laura Burke, and Katherine Black. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Services will be held June 1, 3 p.m., at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home in Fairfax, VA.
