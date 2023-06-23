ARCHDALE — Margaret Elaine Slate, age 76, of Archdale, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Margaret was born June 27, 1946, the daughter of the late James Clodfelter and Catherine Marshall. She worked as a riveter for the furniture industry for years. Margaret enjoyed sewing, cooking, working puzzles, and loved family gatherings. She loved her fur babies (Roxy and Monster). Anyone that knew Margaret knows she was a joy to be around. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Raeford Slate.
