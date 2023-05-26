HIGH POINT— Mrs. Lois Davidheiser (nee Deiss), 93, a resident of Colfax, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023 at River Landing at Sandy Ridge (RLSR). A celebration of life service will be held, Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. at RLSR, 1575 John Knox Drive, Colfax, NC. Born Oct. 11, 1929 in Philadelphia, PA, Lois was the only child of Christopher Albert and Margaret Avalon (Rowe) Deiss. She graduated from University of Delaware in 1951, with a B.S. in Business Administration, one of only three women in that discipline. She married Edward William Davidheiser March 1, 1952. They raised two daughters, ultimately settling in Arlington Heights, IL for 29 years. They retired to Pinehurst, NC in 1992 finding a love for golf and travel with friends, later moving to River Landing at Sandy Ridge, Colfax. They were active members of the Presbyterian Church in their various communities. Lois considered that the Lord had ordered her steps in life and frequently said, “I am much blessed.”
Preceded in death by her husband, Lois is survived by daughters, Lee Ann (Ed) Weinberg; Alane (Bill) Frakes; grandchildren Michael (Katie) Weinberg; Jodi (Trace) Adams; great grandchildren Corey (Sidney), Haley, and Kurt Weinberg; Will and Tyler Adams; and great-great grandchild Charlotte Weinberg.
